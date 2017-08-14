Good Samaritans Stop Child Abduction: Convicted Sex Offender Allegedly Tries To Kidnap Boy, 4, From Park

Illinois State Police say that two Good Samaritans stopped a child abduction by tackling a convicted sex offender who allegedly tried to kidnap a 4-year-old boy. CBS Chicago reports that around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Kevin A. Sorensen of 212 Meadow Lane, Woodstock, spotted a boy riding his bicycle with his friends at Olson Play Park near Clay and Bagley streets.

Sorensen, 39, approached the boy and pulled him off his bicycle before running off with him while pulling his pants down, witnesses say. The convicted sex offender didn’t get far, though, as the screaming children caught the attention of two Good Samaritans. They were able to stop the attempted child abduction and free the child after tackling Sorensen to the ground.

The Good Samaritans, who have not been named, detained the convicted sex offender until Woodstock police arrived. When they asked why did he try to kidnap a child, Sorensen told them that Satan told him to, according to witnesses.

Woodstock Police officials say that Sorenson was arrested and charged with “aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.”

A witness, identified only as Cat, claims that the boy had been riding his bicycle at Olson Play Park when the suspect snatched the child “out of nowhere.” She said she was initially confused, stating that she “saw him [Sorensen] sprinting” toward the child as if he was after him.

Police: Man charged after trying to run off with child in Woodstock: https://t.co/KTYYOz3ll0 pic.twitter.com/qsmytLtpjc — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) August 11, 2017

As a result of the quick-thinking Good Samaritans, authorities say the boy was not injured during the attempted child abduction.

In 1993, when the Sorensen was 15-years-old, he was arrested for luring a boy, 8, into a wooded area in the 700 block of St. Johns Road, where police say he raped him. He was convicted of child sex abuse three years later and spent four years in an Illinois prison.

Woodstock Deputy Police Chief Jeffrey Parsons claims that during those times, Sorensen would have only had to register as a sex offender for 10 years upon his release from prison.

In 2000, Illinois arrest records show that Sorensen was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. As of now, police say he no longer has to register.

If the convicted sex offender is found guilty of attempted child abduction, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

Sorensen remains at the McHenry County Jail. His court date has not been set.

[Featured Image by Tumsasedgars/iStock]