50 Cent Accused Of Leaking ‘Power’ Episodes By Starz Executives, Rapper Dismisses Claims

The Power episodes are some of the most watched on Starz, and according to some numbers, it’s the No. 1 rated show on the network. So, naturally, when it was revealed that the final episodes of the season had been leaked to the public, Starz promised to take legal action against the culprits.

But there’s one possible culprit that Starz considered as responsible for “the leak” – the show’s own executive producer, controversial rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

According to XXL Magazine, Fif took to Instagram to state that Starz believes he’s responsible for leaking the final Power episodes of the season.

And the reason they think he’s responsible is because, simply, his relationship with the network has gone south and very quickly.

“He has claimed he was quitting the show before. Earlier this month, he threatened to pull the show from the network. Expressing his frustration on Instagram, he captioned a collage of screen shots from an episode. ‘I woke up feeling a little different about POWER this morning,’ 50 writes in the caption. ‘If the biggest show on your net work [sic] doesn’t mean anything, what does your network mean STARZ? I’m taking my talents to south beach.'”

But there’s another, more interesting reason as to why the network believes Fif is the culprit behind the Power episodes being leaked.

Now we are gonna see who really got it….. Go to https://t.co/pYQM7WtClf and fill out the form pic.twitter.com/VlhTVrD6Pl — 50cent (@50cent) August 11, 2017

According to HipHopDX, 50 Cent may have leaked the Power episodes because he’s more concerned about his upcoming BET show, 50 Central. He’s already promoted the show the best way he knows how — by beefing, and most especially with the cast of Empire and other shows that could be possible competition with 50 Central.

For his part, Fif categorically denies the claims that he’s responsible for the Power episodes leak. Despite his frustration with the network, he’s definitely aware of the legal repercussions of trying to go against his contract.

At the time of the leak, a spokesman for Starz made it very clear that whoever was responsible for the Power episodes leak would be subject to severe legal action.

“The final three episodes of Power’s fourth season were leaked online due to a breach of the press screening room,” a STARZ spokesperson said in a statement issued on August 9. “This seems to be a case of password sharing that resulted in homemade videos of the episodes which were taped off a TV screen and posted online. STARZ has begun forensic investigations and will take legal action against the responsible parties.”

Do you think 50 Cent leaked the Power episodes? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for DuJour]