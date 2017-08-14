’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Recap: Danielle And Mohamed Brace Themselves For Annulment Hearing

In last Sunday’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, the couples’ marriages were put on the line as they continued to deal with each of their dramas. Danielle and Mohamed’s annulment court hearing finally arrived, while Chantel and Pedro had to decide whether to push through with their Dominican Republic wedding. Will the judge grant Danielle her deepest desire to deport Mohamed? And will Chantel show up on her wedding day? Read on to find out what happened.

Danielle & Mohamed

It’s been three crazy and tumultuous years for Danielle and Mohamed, who we first saw back in 90 Day Fiance Season 2. Since then, they’ve accused each other of many horrible things. Mohamed took off almost right after their wedding day, and Danielle claimed that he cheated on her. Mohamed, on the other hand, shot back and said that Danielle stole his identity for financial transactions. He’s banking on Danielle’s criminal records to discredit her claims.

These are just some of the arrows they’re hoping to fire at each other at their annulment court hearing. Danielle, of course, wants to get Mohamed sent back to Tunisia on the grounds of fraud and using her just to get a green card. Mohamed hopes that the Ohio judge will dismiss the annulment filing and instead grant them a divorce.

Danielle meets with a lawyer to prepare for the pre-trial against Mohamed. #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After? https://t.co/rgrGoQMKQq pic.twitter.com/dZh4pUQTwI — TLC Network (@TLC) August 7, 2017

Chantel & Pedro

In the Dominican Republic, Chantel and Pedro are about to walk down the aisle for their renewal of vows in front of Pedro’s family. But Chantel is still hurting from her last conversation with Pedro’s mom and sister, which turned into a nasty fight between the three girls.

In last Sunday’s episode, Pedro decides to fix things and asked the 90 Day Fiance crew to stop filming while he talks to both parties. He doesn’t change his decision to keep sending money to his family, but he insists that he’s putting on his tux for the wedding. However, Chantel isn’t so sure about her future with her husband.

“In this moment, I don’t know where Pedro and I stand. I don’t see him stepping up for me. He’s not showing me that I’m his number one priority.”

Pao & Russ

It’s the day of Pao’s music video shoot. She remembers Russ’s last warning to her: she can’t wear lingerie in any of the scenes. She arrives on the set and as expected, the director tells her that the video will be extremely racy and, yes, she will have to wear lingerie.

Pao has to throw up twice before doing her job. After her shoot, she begins to realize that she hasn’t done anything wrong so she really doesn’t need to feel guilty.

Loren & Alexei

Loren is in Washington to speak at the national Tourette Syndrome conference. She shines at her newfound purpose and gladly meets with teenagers and families who are suffering from the disease. Her husband Alexei is left back in their Miami home, or so she thinks.

Suddenly, Loren gets an urgent text from Alexei which is actually a surprise. He’s at the conference to give her support. He beams with pride as she gives her talk.

At least these two are on their way to their happy ever after. Next week, stay tuned as the drama is sure to unfold.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 airs every Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by Danielle Mullins Jbali/Facebook]