‘Alaskan Bush People’ Rumored As Fake For Years, Now Speculations Are About Ami Brown’s Cancer Diagnosis

Alaskan Bush People has a lot of die-hard fans and as many naysayers on the other side calling the show fake. The claims have been numerous and varied over the life of the show. Now some of the same questions of authenticity are being used regarding the sad news of Ami Brown’s lung cancer diagnosis.

On July 25, the Inquisitr reported that fans were questioning the details of the matriarch’s illness. Those questions and more are hanging with no answers. As Ami Brown’s cancer has worsened, and she is now at stage 4, fans are beginning to question even more.

The Brown family have opened their lives to the Discovery Channel’s cameras and come into the homes of fans through Alaskan Bush People for six previous seasons. Now, in the aftermath of the announcement of Ami’s illness and all the changes that it would bring, the full story has still not been made clear.

Season 7 of Alaskan Bush People is still airing. According to fan pages on Facebook, the lack of information given by the Brown family and Discovery Channel has been part of the problem. The shows being seen now were taped about eight weeks before being aired. In real time, there are leaks and rumors with updates on the family and Ami’s health, but nothing is confirmed other than through fans turned detectives.

There have been reports of Ami Brown in Los Angeles for more medical treatment as her cancer has been deemed inoperable. In the Facebook group Alaskan Bush People Extra News, fans are questioning if she is actually sick at all. There have been no recent pictures of Ami. After having gone through radiation and chemotherapy for eight weeks, becoming wheelchair bound, and her cancer growing to stage 4, it is a reasonable assumption that her appearance would have changed. While some may argue that the Brown family is allowed their privacy, they did open their lives when they went on TV.

Along with a recent picture, fans of Alaskan Bush People are missing another key piece to confirm the news — the lack of statements, either by Discovery Channel or the Wolfpack, on Ami Brown’s health. There is simply no full story without holes in it to be filled in later.

Do you believe the Brown family would fake Ami’s illness for ratings? Would you like an update on her cancer and the family from Alaskan Bush People? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]