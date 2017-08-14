Everything We Know About Mickey And Minnie’s Runaway Railway Replacing The Great Movie Ride At DHS

On August 13, 2017, it was the end of an era at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as the Great Movie Ride had its final day of operation before it is gone for good. As of Monday morning, the attraction will be no more and it will eventually end up being replaced by a new ride that is devoted to the one, the only, Mr. Mickey Mouse. Many have wondered just what will take the place of the iconic ride through the movies, and here is everything known so far about Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

It was at the D23 Expo last month that Bob Chapek, Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, revealed that Mickey would finally get his own ride. Unfortunately, it was also revealed that it would come at the expense of the Great Movie Ride and the popular attraction would soon cease to exist at Walt Disney World.

Sunday marked the end of the long run for the Great Movie Ride, but what now? What is going to happen next to the Chinese Theater and the inside of the attraction? Well, Mickey and the gang are going to move in, and here is everything that is known so far about the brand new ride.

What is it?

As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will have guests “step through” the movie screen to be in the cartoons with Mickey and the gang. Guests will become a part of a brand new Mickey Mouse animated short that will have unlimited possibilities as to what could happen.

Walt Disney Imagineer Kevin Rafferty said that the ride will be in “2.5 D” which means no 3D glasses are needed. Rafferty went on to say that this will not be a small attraction and that it is actually going to be “game-changing” for Walt Disney World.

When will it open?

There is no set opening date for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, but work has already started on it. Disney has stated they hope to get a lot of the new things completed and opened by the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World in 2021, but that remains to be seen.

What will happen to the Chinese Theatre?

Many Disney fans have wondered if the outside of the Great Movie Ride would also change when the new attraction opened up. Well, there can be a sigh of relief as Laughing Place has confirmed that the Chinese Theatre facade will not change for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Is there anything else extra special about this new ride?

At the D23 Expo, it was revealed that this new ride would have more “Hidden Mickeys” in it than any other attraction ever.

While the exact opening date of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway isn’t yet known, the Great Movie Ride’s closure date was known and has now passed. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is going to be a very different place from this point and going forward, but it could very well be for the better. Mickey Mouse has needed his own attraction for a long time and the first one ever will be coming to Walt Disney World.

