‘The Bachelor’ Alum Becca Tilley Weighs In On Lauren Bushnell’s New Boyfriend Devin Antin

Becca Tilley is happy that Lauren Bushnell found herself a new man after her split from Ben Higgins. The Bachelor alum, however, doesn’t see Bushnell getting engaged again anytime soon.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Becca Tilley revealed that she has actually met Lauren Bushnell’s new boyfriend, Devin Antin, before the two started dating.

“Actually I met him, but they were friends before, so I met him at Stage Coach and it was very brief, like, ‘Hey, I’m Becca!’ and they have been friends for a while, so she introduced him but I haven’t met him as the boyfriend yet,” she recalled.

Given that Bushnell and Antin have been friends for a long time, taking their relationship to the next level only felt natural. Tilley, who also competed for Higgins’ heart on the show, shared that it was important to have friendship at the base of any relationship.

Although Bushnell and Antin definitely seemed happy, Tilley doesn’t think the couple is in any rush to tie the knot. The Bachelor alum said that it might still be too soon. After all, it has only been three months since Higgins and Bushnell confirmed the breakup.

“I’m sure she’s like, ‘Okay, I already did the really fast engagement, maybe I’ll enjoy and take my time on this one.’ So I don’t know,” she said.

Dibs ???????? A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Aug 12, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Lauren Bushnell and Devin Antin finally made their relationship Instagram official over the weekend. Last Saturday, she posted a photo and video kissing her new beau with the caption, “Dibs.” Antin made his debut on Bushnell’s Instagram last week when she shared a photo of him leading her by the hand.

Bushnell told Entertainment Weekly that she has become “very protective” of her new relationship because it is with someone she has known for a while. The Bachelor alum also decided to keep some parts of the relationship private but assured fans that she’s “very happy” with Devin Antin.

The former flight attendant also clarified that it wasn’t her intention to start dating this soon after breaking up with Higgins. She shared that, for a time, she wanted to take a step back and reset.

Cheers to all my ladiesssss???????? @drelowry A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

Currently, Lauren Bushnell is busy working on new business ideas. Bushnell revealed that she will be launching her very own rosé, called Dear Rosé. She’s also working on exciting projects lined up for a fashion blog, Sparkle in Her Eye.

