‘The Little Couple’ Stars Tease Tensions In New Preview, Latest Updates Show Plenty Of Joy In Florida

Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein will be back on TLC soon with new episodes of The Little Couple and fans are getting some new glimpses at what is on the way with the upcoming season. It has been a long time since Jen, Bill, Will, and Zoey were featured in current episodes and there are big changes in the works for the family.

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Arnold, Klein, and the children were off the air for an extended period of time due to legal issues between the network’s parent company and the show’s production company. Luckily, crews have been filming Jen, Bill, Will, and Zoey for a while, and the huge move they made from Houston, Texas, to St. Petersburg, Florida, was caught on tape.

People shares a Little Couple spoiler-filled sneak peek at some of the momentous moments viewers will see when the series returns. Jen and Bill tell Will and Zoey about the decision to move to Florida, and both kids have some tough moments accepting the news. Of course, it’s a challenging process for them to say goodbye to the home they’ve had since being adopted and moving to the United States. However, so far, it does look like they’ve adjusted well.

Bill points out that there are some key advantages to moving to Florida, especially the fact that they have extended family there. However, the Little Couple star also notes that they end up struggling quite a bit trying to find a new home. Viewers know that Arnold and Klein had a beautiful house tailored to their needs in Houston, and it looks like it’s been a challenge to find someplace new that feels like the right fit.

Since their move to Florida, Will and Zoey have been soaking up time at the beach and they had a blast at St. Petersburg’s Sunken Gardens recently. The kids have kept busy with adventures both indoors and out since the Little Couple’s relocation and despite some apparent bumps in the road along the way, everybody appears to be happy in their new home.

The Little Couple returns to TLC with new episodes on September 19 and fans cannot wait to get caught up with the family. Dr. Jen Arnold’s new position with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg has led to big changes for husband Bill Klein and kids Will and Zoey, and viewers are thrilled that they get to go along for the ride.

