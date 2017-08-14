‘Twilight’ Reboot: Robert Pattinson Hints Possibility Of Working With Kristen Stewart Again

The Twilight series ended in 2012 but Robert Pattinson recently hinted that fans may not have seen the last of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan yet. With the demands of a Twilight reboot growing by the minute, FKA Twigs’ fiance’ and Kristen Stewart’s reunion in the big screen might not be far from happening.

According to Lionsgate, the studio that distributed the romantic fantasy film, there are still “a lot more stories to be told” in Twilight, which is why adding a new installment will make a lot of sense. After learning that people are still interested in another addition of the mega-successful novel-turned-movie, Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen) hinted that he’s not against playing the famous vampire again.

As if that’s not enough good news for the Twilight fans, Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan) did not totally shoot down the idea when asked about a possible reboot.

Although a new Twilight installment seems promising, author Stephenie Meyer has to be down to revive the saga as well to finally make it official.

While Kristen Stewart revealed that she is definitely okay for another team-up with her former co-star and ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, she revealed that she wants to do other films as well. The 27-year-old actress and model shared that it’s definitely hard to be a part of a successful project as people tend to be so aggressive about it that they forget that the actors in the film have personal lives too.

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart shocked the world when she started to date women after her very public split from Robert Pattinson. The duo ended their whirlwind romance after the Twilight actress was caught romancing her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.

Although the Personal Shopper star has never officially declared her sexuality, her recent relationships confirmed that the star may finally be done dating men. Many believed that her blossoming relationship with model and Miley Cyrus’ ex, Stella Maxwell, led Kristen Stewart to try to save it by keeping their romance as private as possible.

Rumor has it that the pair are so in love that they are ready to finally take things to the next level. However, just like the rest of the whispers about Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell’s relationship, the wedding rumors remain to be a speculation for now as well.

