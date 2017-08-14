Miley Cyrus Apologizes For Not Being At Teen Choice Awards To Accept Award

Tonight Miley Cyrus was not at the Teen Choice Awards to get her big award and the fans wanted to know what was going on. ET shared that Miley is speaking out and apologizing to her fans for not being there. On the show, they simply said that Miley couldn’t be there and didn’t explain the reason behind it.

It sounds like everything is okay with her though. Miley explained her absence saying that she “created an unrealistic schedule” for herself as she prepared to drop her new single, “Younger Now.” Miley has been really busy with her work schedule and it sounds like she just couldn’t do both of them. She didn’t share exactly why she couldn’t fit it in or if she was in the studio tonight instead of being at an award’s show.

Miley Cyrus was supposed to accept the award called the Ultimate Choice Award, which is a huge one. It was pretty surprising for everyone when she didn’t show up. Miley revealed that she had planned to be there and accept the award, but it just didn’t work out for her. Her new song will be coming out on August 18. Miley had been keeping this news a secret from her fans, but now she wanted to let them know, which also helped explain part of why she wasn’t there tonight.

Fans have already heard Miley Cyrus’ new song “Malibu” and she is showing that she is going back to her country roots a bit in this album. The fans can’t wait to see what “Younger Now” is and if this song also has a bit of country to it. Miley’s fans will be able to hear her new song on Friday. Along with her announcement, Miley shared a picture of her much younger self. Fans wonder if this might be a bit of a hint about what her new song is going to be about, but they will have to wait until it comes out.

Were you sad to see Miley Cyrus missing from Teen Choice Awards tonight? Do you feel like everything is going okay with her? Sound off in the comments section on your thoughts. You will not want to miss hearing Miley’s new song “Younger Now.”

I ❤️ ????️‍???? !!!!!!! #TeamMiley @nbcthevoice #Malibu A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

[Featured Image by Rob Foldy/Getty Images]