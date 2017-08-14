‘Dance Moms’ Maddie Ziegler Defeats Chloe Lukasiak In 2017 Teen Choice Awards

Looks like the rivalry between Dance Moms stars Maddie Ziegler and Chloe Lukasiak continues as the two pitted against each other in the recently concluded 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

Last month, it was confirmed that Maddie and Chloe were nominated for the “Choice Dancer” category of the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. According to reports, the two fan-favorites from Dance Moms were recognized by fans along with other nominees — Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, Kida The Great, and Stephen Boss.

Prior to the show, both Ziegler and Lukasiak were touting their nominations on social media. On Instagram, Chloe thanked her fans for their recognition, adding that she was “incredibly honored and humbled” to be considered for the award. Maddie, on the other hand, expressed her gratitude to her followers, calling them the “best.”

This is not the first time that the two Dance Moms stars battled it out for the same award. It can be recalled that both Maddie and Chloe were nominated in 2015 and 2016 Teen Choice Awards.

Lukasiak secured the title in 2015, making her the first one to win the “Choice Dancer” award. The following year, Ziegler nabbed the much-coveted surfboard following her stint as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance: Next Generation.

During the 2017 Teen Choice Awards ceremony, Chloe walked the blue carpet alongside her mom Christi Lukasiak. The 16-year-old dancer turned actress donned an elegant lace dress adorned with flowers and a peacock. She matched her look with a high ponytail and red pumps.

Meanwhile, Maddie was photographed alongside Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. The former Dance Moms mentee wore a two-piece red and black ensemble with intricate prints. She accentuated her style with sleek, straight hair and black heels.

Despite the supposed rivalry between Ziegler and Lukasiak, the two proved that the competition is friendly as they pose together ahead of the announcement of the winner.

It was later announced that the winner of this year’s “Choice Dancer” award is Maddie, making it her second time in a row to secure the title under her belt.

The Book of Henry star accepted the famous surfboard onstage and thanked her fans in her speech. She also dedicated her award to all her supporters.

“I just want to say thank you guys so much for getting me to where I am today because I am just a girl from Pittsburgh and I would not be here getting to share my passion with you and doing all these amazing things without you guys. This is dedicated to you.”

Other Dance Moms stars also attended the star-studded event held at USC’s Galen Center on Sunday, August 13. The reality show was nominated in the “Choice Reality TV Show” category alongside other series including Chasing Cameron, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, MasterChef Junior, Total Bellas, and The Voice.

#DanceMoms stars #ChloeLukasiak #KendallVertes #KalaniHillkker & #NiaSioux looking hot at #teenchoice A post shared by Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) on Aug 13, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

Nia Sioux, Kendall Vertes, and Kalani Hilliker represented Dance Moms during the event. They were also accompanied by their moms. On the other hand, Gianna Martello showed up on behalf of Abby Lee Miller who is currently serving her year-long sentence in jail.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]