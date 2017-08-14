In the weeks since the RHONY reunion was shot, two relationships have ended, first with Luann de Lesseps ending her eight-month marriage and now Carole Radziwill and chef Adam Kenworthy calling it quits all before the RHONY reunion airs. While neither Carole Radziwill nor Adam Kenworthy has yet to make a statement, sources close to Carole have said that though the couple remains friendly, they have indeed broken up. It is possible that the first step towards realizing that the RHONY relationship between Carole and Adam wasn’t meant to be was the decision that Adam should move out of Carole’s apartment in the last few episodes of the current RHONY season.

The RHONY relationship of Carole Radziwill and Adam Kenworthy, which started after a chance meeting at Countess Luann’s Hampton’s house, has lasted a few years and seemed serious, especially after Adam was involved in a plane crash with his father in Iowa. Plane crashes are a trigger for Carole Radziwill after her deceased husband’s cousin John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn died in a crash off of Martha’s Vineyard. Carole was close with both John and Carolyn. Despite a large age difference, Carole and Adam seemed to be a good match with a lot in common.

Home Life. Pre Met-Ball Party. ????@theobattaglia @rjking3 @therealbabydog #metball2017 A post shared by Carole Radziwill (@caroleradziwill) on May 1, 2017 at 8:48pm PDT

There has been some behind the scenes RHONY buzz about Carole Radziwill, 53, and Adam Kenworthy, 32, from Carole’s RHONY co-star Dorinda Medley, who said that Adam was on a dating app called Bumble. Dorinda told Heather McDonald about Adam perhaps moving on while being interviewed on her podcast.

But other friends are saying that while things aren’t what they used to be between Carole and Adam, the couple was still together.

“They didn’t quite break up. They are still together all the time. They are still friends. They aren’t as close as they used to be.”

Sunday in the park with #dirtydog, #dirtylemon, and #dirtydaddy. #yestomore #dirtylemonloft ???? by @theobattaglia @dirtylemon A post shared by Carole Radziwill (@caroleradziwill) on Apr 9, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Fans of RHONY observed Carole speaking to Bethenny about Adam, saying that she was happy that he moved out.

“I’m happy that he found that place. It’s time for him to have his own place. I’m not sad. I think six months of living together was a lot for me, you know?”

A rep for Carole has declined to comment on Radziwill’s relationship with Adam Kenworthy.

“I never comment on Carole’s personal life.”

But another source close to Carole Radziwill says that Carole and Adam are done.

“The breakup has been ‘really difficult’ for the both of them, and though they have struggled to come to terms with it, they remain friendly.”

The comments that Carole Radziwill made on RHONY made it clear that she wasn’t interested in having her relationship with Adam take that next step, but perhaps he felt differently. It’s possible that after hearing Carole say some of the things she said about Adam made him realize that he should move on, perhaps with a woman who wanted to be with him full-time. In a RHONY confessional, Carole admitted that she was never going to be the person who cleaned up after Adam.

“Living together, our relationship evolved past the point where either of us felt comfortable. I didn’t want to keep reminding him to pick up his socks. I’m not that girl.”

And in the comments that Carole made to Bethenny, it seemed that she didn’t think that she and Adam should ever live together.

“It’s not like we don’t love each other. I feel like there’s balance again. Our relationship is not one where we should be living together.”

With the Carole and Adam breakup being the second RHONY relationship to end before the reunion, the RHONY reunion will at least be really awkward.

Do you think the breakup between Carole Radziwill and Adam Kenworthy plus Luann and Tom will mean that the RHONY reunion has to be reshot?

