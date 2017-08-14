‘Fifty Shades Freed’: Jamie Dornan Might Be Ready To Show More Of Himself In New Film

Jamie Dornan instantly became a sex symbol after portraying Christian Grey in the first two Fifty Shades films. Now that the third installment, Fifty Shades Freed, is coming soon, new speculations indicate that many are wondering if the co-star of Dakota Johnson will be showing more of himself in the highly-anticipated movie.

Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker have definitely lived up to the expectations of fans. The success of the franchise is quite expected as it is based on a bestseller novel by British author E. L. James. With Fifty Shades Freed hitting theaters in February, 2018, fans are already anticipating that the third installment will be a lot more daring.

Rumor has it that Jamie Dornan will finally show off his manhood in the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed. Since the trilogy is known for its erotic factor, the hot Irish actor showing his private part is certainly something fans would not object to, especially as the 35-year-old has previously teased the fans that they would just have to “wait and see.”

Although Jamie Dornan seemingly hinted that there is a possibility for him to showcase his manhood in the upcoming Fifty Shades film, producers of the trilogy have shared that they will not be heading in that direction. It has been reported that even though the actor and Dakota Johnson (Anastasia Steele) were both nude during their intimate scenes, the editors made sure that the actor’s backside is the only thing that the viewers can see.

“I cannot imagine my life without you.” #FiftyShadesDarker A post shared by Fifty Shades Darker (@fiftyshadesmovie) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Christian Grey is definitely an interesting character. He is easy to hate for his disturbing hidden life, but his looks and charm make him irresistible at the same time. Despite being a married man, casting Jamie Dornan to play the iconic role has proven to be a good choice as fans have received his on-screen romance with Dakota Johnson very well, adding to the success of the Fifty Shades franchise.

How did #FiftyShadesDarker create that extravagant masquerade ball? Find out when you complete the latest task at SIP: link in bio. A post shared by Fifty Shades Darker (@fiftyshadesmovie) on Apr 24, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

As a matter of fact, their connection on-and-off screen led viewers to aggressively allege an intimate relationship between Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, despite the actor’s four-year marriage to Amelia Warner. To stop the romance rumors before they get out of hand, the Fifty Shades Freed actor always made sure to bring his wife to red carpet events to remind everyone that he is happily married to the 35-year-old English actress.

[Featured Image by KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]