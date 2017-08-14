Katy Perry Seems Super Cozy With Most Of Her Ex-Boyfriends

Katy Perry claims to be single these days. That’s what she wants her fans to think. The pop star split from boyfriend Orlando Bloom earlier this year. She reportedly wanted to focus on her music career. Katy released her latest album, Witness. Since then, she rolled out her new singles, “Chained To The Rhythm,” “Bon Appetit” and “Swish Swish.” She will be embarking on her Witness World Tour before she appears as a guest celebrity judge on American Idol.

Katy Perry is no stranger to on-and-off relationships. Remember when she dated John Mayer? She was spotted with former boyfriend Orlando Bloom at Ed Sheeran’s concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night. According to onlookers, the couple looked very cozy. Perry leaned into Bloom. Fans quickly posted the photos of their sighting on Instagram. According to E! News, Bloom and Perry had floor seats and they wore matching baseball caps. They displayed a lot of PDA as well.

“They definitely seemed like they’re back together,” one inside source said. “They cuddled most of the night. She sat on his lap most of the night and shared kisses. They looked like they were having the time of their lives. People really didn’t bug her. I don’t really think people knew it was them because they had hats on and stuff.”

Katy and Orlando dated for 10 months before their reps confirmed in February that the two “are taking respectful, loving space.” Their rep confirmed that Katy ended things and that they still love one another. The two have remained friendly since their split. They “still text and talk” on the phone, and have been seen hanging out on Katy’s Snapchat account.

Perry and Bloom reunited at a birthday party at a Hollywood nightclub back in April. They arrived at the event at separate times. The exes kept crossing each other’s paths throughout the past months. Perry is still close to some of her exes like John Mayer. She revealed that she’s had “sing-offs” with her famous boyfriends in an intimate space, according to Bollywood.

“I’ve had several sing-offs with boyfriends. That’s very fun – singing in the shower and scrubbing,” she said.

But, there is one thing that the pop star won’t do. The 32-year-old singer sat down with Delilah Rene for her podcast “Conversations with Delilah.” Katy talked about her new single “Save as Draft.” She said that she had to stop herself from texting her former boyfriends in the past. One important she’s learned from her past is simply that she “shouldn’t press send.” Katy noted that it’s all about practicing “self-control” on those lonely nights.

Some fans think it’s something she’s done to get over John Mayer. The musician previously tweeted that he had to stop himself from sending a message he probably shouldn’t.

We’ll save that one as a draft. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 4, 2014

And, he shared the same sentiments this past May. Mayer and Perry dated for two years before officially cooling things off in 2014.

Of all the tweets I save as draft, that one made it through, huh? Okay — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 23, 2017

What are your thoughts? Do you think Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back together? Do you think she has a good rapport with her exes? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]