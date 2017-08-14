‘Sonic Mania’ Release Date For PC Version Delayed, Original Game Added As Pre-Order Bonus

The team at SEGA has announced a change in the release date for Sonic Mania on PC. The game is now scheduled to make its debut two weeks later than originally expected, on Tuesday, August 29.

Despite the brief delay of the PC version, Sonic Mania is still going to be released as planned on Tuesday, August 15, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

An Unexpected Pre-Order Bonus

Although PC players have to wait longer to play the Blue Blur’s latest adventure, SEGA is offering fans an additional bonus gift for their patience. Everyone who pre-orders the PC version of the game on Steam, as well as anyone who purchases the PC Collector’s Edition before August 15, is being gifted the very first Sonic the Hedgehog game for free on Steam.

Those who already have the original Sonic in their Steam account will receive a digital copy that can be given to a friend via trade or as a gift. The game is being added to accounts on August 15 and normally costs $4.99 on the PC gaming platform.

Why Is Sonic Mania Delayed On PC?

According to a statement by Aaron Webber, a social media manager on the SEGA of America team, additional time is needed to ensure that the quality of the PC version meets expectations.

“In Sonic Mania, quality and attention to detail are some of the most important things for our team. We accept nothing but the best for Sonic Mania, and that’s why we want to spend a little more time to polish the PC version of the game’s release.”

The announcement letter can be read in full, as originally published in the official tweet featured below.

Sonic Mania arrives on PS4, XB1, and Nintendo Switch August 15th! The PC version has moved to August 29th – here's a letter from our team! pic.twitter.com/ZKLwWteezm — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) August 11, 2017

What’s In The Collector’s Edition?

Sonic Mania is available as a downloadable game priced at a suggested $19.99 for the regular version and a retail price of $69.99 for the Collector’s Edition.

At a higher price point, the collectible version comes with more than just a download code for the game. It includes a wearable Golden Ring housed in a box shaped like an old-school SEGA Genesis cartridge, a metallic collectible card, and a 12-inch statue of Sonic standing on a Genesis-style base. The base includes an audio feature that plays the retro “SEGA” startup sound.

To see all the goodies as they’re unboxed and learn more about the PC version delay, watch the official livestream video below.

