Actor Jim Carrey Discusses Art, Vulnerability, And Religion

Jim Carrey is typically known for being a goofy comedian. These days, however, he’s been showing his vulnerable side. He’s opening up in his fine art film, Jim Carrey: I Need Color. The six-minute documentary talks about his art, which consists of clay sculptures, life-sized paintings, and collages, reports Rolling Stone.

Carrey revealed that he started painting six years ago. He was trying to “heal a broken heart” after his split from Jenny McCarthy. The couple dated five years before ending their relationship in 2010. Carrey recalls going from being in love and feeling “weightless” to “bouncing off one molecule and onto the next.”

“I think what makes someone an artist is they make models of their inner life,” Carrey is heard saying in the video. “They make something come into physical being that is inspired by their emotions or their needs or what they feel the audience needs.”

Jim also opened up on his thoughts about Jesus in the film. He has painted a series of large paintings dedicated to the religious figure. Jim says he’s not necessarily religious, but he calls the energy behind the paintings as “electric.”

“I don’t know if Jesus is real, I don’t know if He lived, I don’t know what He means, but the painting[s] of Jesus are really my desire to convey Christ consciousness,” Carey added.

“I wanted you to have the feeling when you look into His eyes that He was accepting of who you are. I wanted Him to be able to stare at you and heal you from the pain. You can find every race in the face of Jesus,” Carey continued. “I think that’s how every race imagines Jesus; they imagine Him as their own.”

He previously expressed his distrust in organized religion, according to Faithit. He was raised Catholic and converted to Presbyterianism. He previously spoke out about looking for spiritual answers as a child. He would often speak to Buddha. But, his documentary shows that he still believes in Jesus in his time of need.

Back in June, Carrey praised Jesus to his former inmates when he attended the Homeboy Industries event in downtown Los Angeles, California. Carrey spoke to former gang members who were incarcerated.

“I want to speak to the fact that I believe that this room is filled with God, and that you are heroes to me and I admire you… I really wanna speak to the fact that I’ve had some challenges myself and ultimately I believe that suffering leads to salvation.”

He explained that people need to choose between two “gates.” Jim called one of the gates resentment, which leads to self-harm and harm to others. The other is forgiveness, which “leads to grace.” Jim said that Jesus looked after people responsible for suffering with “compassion and forgiveness,” which leads to the gates of Heaven.

