Adam Sandler Not Dead: Actor Faces Yet Another Death Hoax On Social Media

Adam Sandler is not dead, but for at least the fourth time in the past several months the actor has become the victim of a strange death hoax that went viral online.

Over the weekend, social media began to light up with reports that the actor had met an early demise. Though it was not exactly clear how the current rumor started, it gained the attention of many people who were tricked into believing that Sandler had actually died, with many leaving messages of condolences.

But Adam Sandler is very much alive, something that some of the social media users pointed out.

“Please stop spreading adam sandler’s fake death, not funny guys!” one person wrote on Twitter as the rumors continued to spread.

There appeared to be some variations on the Adam Sandler death hoax that spread in the past few days, but it seems to match a story that went viral a handful of other times in the past two years. A website called Linkbeef, which generates fake news stories about celebrities, claimed that Sandler was found dead in his home after returning from rehab.

The site mixed some fabricated details with real facts from the death of comedian Robin Williams.

“Sandler had recently returned to a rehabilitation centre to ‘fine-tune’ his sobriety, the Los Angeles Times reported in July. “The local Sheriff’s office said Sandler was found unconscious and not breathing at his home near Tiburon, north of San Francisco. “‘At this time, the Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division suspects the death to be a suicide due to asphyxia, but a comprehensive investigation must be completed before a final determination is made,’ police said in a statement.”

The Adam Sandler death hoax made the rounds in January, and before that had spread on social media last April around the release of his Netflix move The Do-Over, which is about two men who fake their deaths.

Adam Sandler is one of dozens of celebrities to be targeted by death hoaxes, though the former Saturday Night Live star appears to be the most frequent victim. While others including Will Smith and Morgan Freeman have been targeted by hoaxers a handful of times, Sandler appears to be the subject of these rumors with the most regularity.

These rumors appear to be wearing on fans, who have reacted with more and more anger each time he is targeted.

For his part, Adam Sandler has not spoken out about the death hoax.

