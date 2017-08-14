Kourtney Kardashian Mom-Shamed Again As Scott Disick’s Fans Troll His Batman Picture

Kourtney Kardashian has been mom-shamed again on her Instagram account. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was merely posing with her sister Kylie Jenner and wishing her a happy birthday, but her fans couldn’t take it.

“Go home to your kids,” said a fan.

“Go back taking care of ur kids ugly grandma,” said another.

This is not the first time Kourtney Kardashian has been mom-shamed. The Inquisitr had earlier reported that her fans wanted Kourtney to “go home be a mother,” when she posted a picture of herself spending time with her friends and sipping some wine.

Kourtney Kardashian has three kids with Scott Disick, her ex-husband. However, the two are separated because of some differences that are primarily due to Scott Disick’s drinking and partying. Although her fans may make it look like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star doesn’t care about her kids, it’s she who wants Scott Disick to “turn himself around” for their three children.

Kourtney Kardashian has also been criticized because she is often seen with her much younger boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Happy birthday baby sister! Tinkerbell sleep shirts for life. I love you my lip kit queen. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 10, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

While Kourtney Kardashian is getting a lot of flak for how she’s raising her children, Scott Disick was heavily criticized for a picture he posted on Instagram in a Batman costume. A fan said that his Batman gear looked like a Halloween costume and others called it a “party outfit.” Another fan said that Disick was too skinny to be a Batman.

Feeling like A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Aug 11, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

While it may look like Scott Disick is having fun on Instagram, the Life & Style magazine stated that Scott Disick is disappointed with Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Younes Bendjima. Perhaps, Scott isn’t happy about the fact that Kourtney has moved on. It’s been reported that Scott Disick is going as far as to sabotage Kourtney’s relationship with Bendjima. Scott is trying to “find some dirt” on Younes.

Scott Disick, meanwhile, hasn’t found a stable relationship and is often seen with multiple women. He was recently rumored to be going around with Bella Thorne but has denied there is anything serious between the alleged couple. Bella, too, has gone on to say that she was wasn’t with Scott Disick “sexually,” People has reported.

Do you think Kourtney Kardashian should be mom-shamed? Do you think Scott Disick and Kourtney should be back together? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]