Finn Jones Talks About Fans’ Appreciation For ‘Iron Fist’ Leading Into ‘The Defenders’ Premiere

Even before Iron Fist began streaming on Netflix, it was dealing with controversy and bad reviews. After it premiered, the reviews did not get any better, although there have been people who have taken to social media to share their appreciation for the fourth solo Marvel superhero adventure on Netflix. Finn Jones, who stars as the titular hero, Iron Fist/Danny Rand, has defended the show since before it aired and now as the four-hero team up, The Defenders, gets ready to begin streaming, the actor is still talking about the fans’ appreciation for his solo series.

According to Gadgets 360, when one asks Finn Jones about the reception for Iron Fist, all he has to say is good things. While speaking to reporters, Jones said that his series was actually quite well received, no matter what the critics have said. The actor shared that every person he has met at comic conventions, out on the streets, and just in life, in general, have told him that they loved the series and his portrayal of the Iron Fist. Finn Jones did say that he understands that there has been a lot of talking on the internet about Iron Fist, but he does not feel that this really reflects the “reality” of the situation.

The actor said that while he was at Comic-Con in London he had hundreds of people that came up to him to talk about the show. For many of these fans, they wanted him to know that it did not matter what the critics were saying, or what was said online, they really enjoyed the series. Finn Jones said these people really loved Iron Fist and all of its characters, and he felt that they truly understood where the show was coming from.

The battle is never over ???? Season 2 of Marvel's Iron Fist is coming soon. https://t.co/vNGwwfhj0I — Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) July 22, 2017

With Iron Fist joining forces with the rest of the street-level Marvel superheroes in The Defenders, it makes sense that Finn Jones is talking about the reception for his own show, especially with talk about how each of the characters will be changed by their team up. Jones has shared that his character will definitely be “checked” by the other members of the team, and this will ultimately be a good thing.

Finn Jones said that getting checked by people like Luke Cage and Daredevil’s mentor, Stick, will actually help Danny to become a more “grounded and responsible superhero.” The actor explained that Season 1 of both Iron Fist and The Defenders was just the first part of his character’s journey and everything is happening for a reason. As long as fans stay patient they will get to see as Danny Rand grows as a character, and really works at becoming the Iron Fist that people have been waiting for.

Audiences will get to see more of Danny Rand’s journey as the Iron Fist when The Defenders begins streaming on August 18. While Finn Jones has already indicated that this is just the beginning of his character’s story, it sounds as if the team-up will help to set the stage for Danny to grow and become the hero that everyone needs him to be.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]