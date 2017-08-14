‘BB19’ Update: Elena Davies Is Ready To Shake Up The Game, Plans To Blindside Paul In Week 8

BB19 spoilers tease Elena Davies tries to pull Matt Clines and Raven Walton away from Paul Abrahamian’s clutches. The more Elena talked, the more Matt seemed to disregard her warnings about Paul. It became apparent to her that Paul’s grip on Matt and Raven was stronger than she initially thought. Online Big Brother shared that Elena and Mark Jansen chatted about Matt and Raven’s dedication to Paul. Elena believes that unless they get Paul out of the house soon, he will coast to the final two.

Elena had hoped they could convince Matt and Raven to team up with them and Cody Nickson, but Matt seems brainwashed by Paul. Big Brother 19 spoilers suggest that Matt would be willing to throw his game away so Paul could go to the end. To Elena, their dedication seemed odd and suggested they work on them to flip on the BB18 vet.

Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Elena wants to sway Matt and Raven to their side so they can take a swing at Paul during Week 8. Little do they know, Julie Chen announced Thursday would be the first double eviction of the season. That could definitely complicate Elena’s plan.

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Elena realizes that she probably won’t win the season but she wants to get as far as she can. If she can convince Matt and Raven to flip on Paul, she believes that the four of them can take Paul out of the BB19 game.

Mark stated that they need to get rid of Paul next week because he’s running the Big Brother house. Elena and Mark plan to go for the HOH competition and, if they win it, Paul will be nominated for eviction. They agree to give him the respect to play in the POV competition to save himself and not backdoor him.

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Elena and Mark decide that they will nominate Josh Martinez and Paul if they win the next HOH, with the hope that Paul will be the second jury member.

It sounds like they know that Matt will use the POV to save Jason, which means Cody will be the first member of the jury. In the meantime, Elena vows to try to pull Matt and Raven away from Paul so they can team up and take the BB18 vet out of the game.

