Heather Heyer: Racist Website Daily Stormer Celebrates Death Of Charlottesville Victim, Calling Her ‘Fat S**t’

The neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer is celebrating the death of Charlottesville attack victim Heather Heyer, calling the 32-year-old a “fat s**t” who was a “burden on society” with “no value” in a story sparking nationwide controversy.

The notorious site, which is described as the biggest white nationalist site with considerable influence in the Alt-Right movement, gained attention this weekend for a scathing story on the death of the Charlottesville attack victim. Heyer was killed when a man identified as James Alex Fields Jr. plowed into a crowd of people gathered to protest against the white nationalists gathered for a rally in the Virginia city.

Family and friends said that 32-year-old Heather Heyer was “dedicated to stand up to injustice,” Media Matters noted. But The Daily Stormer took a different tack in its coverage of her death. In a story posted on Sunday, the site’s founder, Andrew Anglin, wrote that she was an “overweight slob with no children” and “most people are glad [Heyer] is dead, as she is the definition of uselessness.”

In contrast, Anglin praised the alleged attacker as a “hardcore player” with a “cool demeanor.”

Earlier, the racist site had praised Donald Trump for his response to the attack, in which the president said there was “violence on many sides” and did not specifically condemn the white nationalists who sparked the violence. The Daily Stormer praised the statement, noting that Trump “didn’t attack us.”

“No condemnation at all,” Anglin wrote (via the Huffington Post).

“When asked to condemn, he just walked out of the room. Really, really good. God bless him.”

While the racist site’s attack on Heather Heyer had garnered outrage, others were praising the woman as a hero who stood up for her beliefs in the face of violence.

Heather Heyer, Charlottesville victim, called ‘a strong woman’ who was ‘standing up for what was right’ https://t.co/Rg9kpCpUjb — Pittsburgh PG (@PittsburghPG) August 13, 2017

Heyer worked as a paralegal in Charlottesville and was remembered for fighting against any kind of discrimination, the Post-Gazette reported. Hundreds of white nationalist protesters — including neo-Nazi and Klu Klux Klan groups — came to Charlottesville to protest the removal of a Confederate statue from a park. The protest included many clashes between the groups, with witnesses saying the shield and weapon-wielding white nationalist groups staged attacks and also came under attack from counter-protesters.

Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer worked with people going through bankruptcy: "She had a big heart for people."https://t.co/BnSYdKZM0s — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 13, 2017

The car attack that killed Heather Heyer also left close to two dozen other people injured, including some with serious injuries.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]