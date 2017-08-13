Vienna Girardi Reveals Devastating Loss Of Twin Girls

Vienna Girardi has been active on social media in recent weeks. She stunned Bachelor Nation when she announced she was pregnant with twins earlier this summer. Girardi had made the conscious decision to move out of the spotlight and live a quiet life, but she returned to headlines with her pregnancy announcement. Roughly two weeks ago, the former reality television star announced she was carrying identical twin girls. There was a gender reveal party, and she had chronicled the days leading up to the fun.

While everything looked like it was going in the right direction, things took a turn for the worse earlier this month for Vienna Girardi and her twin girls. According to People, complications arose with the twins, and on August 5, the little girls went to heaven. Vienna posted on her Facebook page giving the details of what happened during the two days she tried to save her little girls. By her accounts, things began going south on August 3 when her water broke because the amniotic membranes had ruptured. Girardi went in for an ultrasound at 18 weeks because there were possible signs of Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome. It is a big deal in twin pregnancies, especially when the babies are mo-mo (Monoamniotic-Monochorionic), sharing the same placenta and amniotic sac.

This is an incredibly devastating time for Vienna Girardi and her family. She talked about how she tried everything to save her girls, including holding on for two days after her water broke. The identical twin girls were only 18 weeks gestation, which didn’t give them any advantages. Unfortunately, they didn’t make it, and after trying everything to hold on, Girardi had to say goodbye to her little girls. She went into septic shock and was rushed in for emergency surgery, remaining in ICU for four days. Vienna talked about how she wanted to save her children, as any mother would, but it just wasn’t what happened. When she was asked to donate her twins’ bodies to science for further Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome research, she obliged, stating that she didn’t want another mother to feel the same pain.

Although Vienna Girardi did announce what happened, she is also asking for privacy at this time. She had made plans for the future, including talking to a network regarding a possible docu-series about raising twins. No details about whether or not the little girls were named have been announced, and Girardi has asked that she is given some privacy and time to grieve this great loss. Bachelor Nation is saddened by the news and several members have been sending out condolences since she announced the loss earlier today.

