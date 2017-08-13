Usain Bolt, Mayweather, And McGregor Net Worth

Usain Bolt, Floyd Mayweather, and Conor McGregor are three sportsmen who have for years made headlines for dominating their respective sports. As such, it would be interesting to learn their net worth.

Usain Bolt

Starting with Usain Bolt, the Jamaican has dominated the 100 and 200-meter sprints for years. Born on August 21, 1986, he was the first athlete in the world to simultaneously hold record titles for the two. However, his most recent races were most probably the most disheartening.

Set to retire after taking part in the IAAF World Championships, London 2017 event, he came up short a few days ago in his final 100 meters race, finishing third behind America’s Justin Gatlin, who won gold and Christian Coleman. He also suffered a hamstring injury in the 4x100m relay race. Going back to his net worth, he still gets gold, with an estimated net worth to be over $60 million according to Forbes estimates.

On how he makes his money, only about $1 million can be attributed to direct earnings from athletic events. Most of it is from endorsement deals with companies such as Puma, Nissan Motors, Virgin Media, Visa and Hublot, and Gatorade. Puma for example, pays him about $10 million a year. This is as reported by The Telegraph.

McGregor

UFC’s Conor “The Notorious” McGregor is the current Lightweight Champion. He started his Mixed Martial Arts career in 2008 and in 2015, he was the reigning champion in two Lightweight divisions. Presently, he is set to fight Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match on August 26, 2017. On his net worth, it is $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In his upcoming match with Floyd Mayweather, the Irishman is set to pocket $75 million. Presently, the majority of his earnings come from endorsement agreements with companies such as Beats by Dre and Anheuser-Busch.

Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather has an estimated net worth of about $700 million. He has earned the bulk of this from pay-per-view matches. His match against Manny Pacquiao, for example, generated an estimated $1.3bn in revenue. He reportedly banked $250 million from that. In total, he has earned about $700 million from his fights. This is as reported by the Independent.

