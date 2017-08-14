‘Big Brother 19’ Recap: Spoilers From August 13 Episode Include Nominations, Temptation Comp, Backdoor Plan

This Big Brother 19 recap reveals spoilers from the August 13 episode. With Alex Ow now in charge of the house, it was time to reveal who she had nominated for eviction. The BB19 cast had also participated in another Temptation Competition that would likely dictate with direction Alex would be going this week as the new Head of Household. This Episode 22 recap comes from a live CBS presentation on Thursday, August 13, at 8 p.m. PT/ET.

Recapping what had taken place on the recent Big Brother 19 episodes, Josh became the Head of Household and then Cody Nickson won the Temptation Competition. Jessica Graf, Raven Walton, and Elena Davies would up as the three nominees for eviction. By a 7-1 vote, Jessica was evicted and the 11 remaining houseguests played for the Head of Household. Alex Ow ended up winning the power for the second time this season, giving her control over the game again.

This August 13 Big Brother 19 recap begins immediately after the “previously on Big Brother” segment of Episode 22. There was an immediate celebration by most of the cast about making it to the BB19 jury. The early episode Diary Room sessions were from people exclaiming how excited they were to make it this far in the season. Cody Nickson wasn’t very pleasant in his Diary Room interview, with some sadness in his voice about continuing the season without his showmance partner (Jessica Graf).

Double eviction week kicks off tonight! Don’t miss #BB19 at 8/7c on CBS & CBS All Access: https://t.co/xsqg1HvOwQ pic.twitter.com/XAv4IYqWxb — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 13, 2017

Raven Walton was the star of a segment, letting the audience know that she wanted to see Mark Jansen and Elena Davies become the next targets for eviction. She spoke about it with Matt Clines and then in a Diary Room session for the episode. Christmas Abbott and Josh Martinez were shown in a conversation of their own, where they expressed concern that Mark and Elena would try to get closer to Alex to save their lives in the game. It certainly served as foreshadowing for Big Brother 19 spoilers getting confirmed later in the episode.

Cody Nickson became more talkative with the rest of the BB19 cast that he had been for most of the summer, specifically talking a lot with Kevin Schlehuber in the kitchen. Cody was merely talking about what he needed to do to survive and that he hoped he could play for the Power of Veto to try to save himself. It created some paranoia from other houseguests, though, who were worried about Kevin trying to work with Cody. They didn’t believe it was innocent or trust Kevin go not get used by Cody.

In the Head of Household room, Alex Ow stated that she wanted to nominate Mark Jansen and Elena Davies this week, with Matt Clines volunteering to throw the Temptation Competition so that he could be a pawn as the third nominee. The plan was set and the BB19 cast prepared to go into the Den of Temptation to reveal whether or not they would be playing for the chance at safety. As a reminder, the winner of the Temptation Competition is safe from nomination or eviction, while the last-place finisher is the third nominee.

The August 13 Big Brother 19 recap continues after another commercial break by CBS, with the houseguests hearing random noises throughout the house, including babies crying, dogs barking, and someone starting up a lawnmower. This all turned out to be part of the upcoming competition. When the houseguests took turns announcing whether or not they were participating, everyone but Christmas Abbott and Alex Ow entered the competition. It involved correctly answering where each person was in the BB19 house when they heard the sounds.

Cody Nickson announced that his strategy was to throw the competition so that he could become the third nominee and get a chance to play for the Power of Veto. As those earlier Big Brother 19 spoilers point out, though, he was battling with someone else to throw it. Cody made a mistake, though, by simply picking the same room every time. While Matt was moving around to pick the wrong ones, Cody accidentally got one correct. Matt ended up throwing it better, becoming the third nominee. Mark Jansen won it to gain safety again.

There was a lot of debate about who Alex Ow should go with as the Week 7 nominees. There was talk about who could be another pawn for the week after Mark Jansen found a way to keep himself off the block. Alex approached Elena Davies and told her that she would be a pawn and she agreed to it if someone took her down with the Power of Veto. Jason Dent volunteered to also be nominated. At an unsurprising Nomination Ceremony, Alex put Elena and Jason on the block next to Matt Clines.

That brings an end to the August 13 Big Brother 19 recap, but a lot has taken place in the BB19 house over this past weekend. That includes the Veto Competition and the fallout from the Nomination Ceremony. For fans wanting to read about those Big Brother 19 spoilers, a report here on the Inquisitr covers it all.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]