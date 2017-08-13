Kylie Jenner Recounts The Time She Found Sister Kim’s $75,000 Earring On The Ocean Floor

Kylie Jenner’s new series, Life of Kylie, may not be winning any Emmy’s any time soon due to its horrible reviews, but fans are getting to see a new side of Kylie they wouldn’t see on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who has been on reality TV since she was just nine years old, recently sat down with Buzzfeed to answer some questions about her life and friendship with her BFF Jordyn Woods.

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians remember the iconic moment when the family went on vacation to Bora Bora and Kim Kardashian lost her $75,000 earring in the ocean. After crying about it, her older sister, Kourtney, put her on blast telling her that people are dying in the world and that a $75,000 earring means nothing when you’re living a peaceful life with your family.

What fans don’t know is that Kylie Jenner actually saved the day and found Kim’s earring in the ocean. The cosmetics mogul dove underwater, which she says was about 10 feet deep, opened her eyes and found the diamond without too much effort. When she swam up to the surface, Kim realized she was still missing the backing, so she went back and found that, too.

Although fans are loving Kylie’s story on how she saved Kim’s earring, they don’t seem to love her show as much. In fact, although the ratings for the show were fairly high, the reviews were overall very low, showing that most fans simply were not impressed by Kylie’s antics.

Kylie has recently stated that she doesn’t actually want to be famous. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan says that often times, she gets the urge to run away and no longer be apart of her famous family. The star, instead, says she stays in the spotlight for one reason: to continue to sell her famous lip kits.

Kylie Jenner says that her biggest passion in life is make-up, and that she envies her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner for being “made for” fame, while she feels that she just isn’t like that.

