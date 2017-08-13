Aaron Carter Says That His Brother, Nick, Hasn’t Reached Out Since His Bisexual Confession

Former child star Aaron Carter has been in the news for his recent DUI arrest, coming out as bisexual and his break-up from his former girlfriend. The star has also been reportedly suffering from an illness that makes him appear as though he is either on drugs or has a very serious eating disorder, and has been very open about the fact that he has been body shamed by some of his fans as a result.

The star was recently stopped by paparazzi while traveling through the Washington D.C. airport, and “clammed up” at the mention of his brother, Nick Carter.

When asked if his brother has reached out to him since he came out, Aaron Carter said nothing, which paparazzi have interpreted to mean that his brother has yet to reach out to him. The star did, however, go on to say that he and his brother are on good terms with one another, despite the fact that he hasn’t reached out yet after his big announcement.

It has been rumored that Aaron Carter has asked out Chloe Grace Moretz following his revelation to the press that he is bisexual, however, he has also been discussing the male celebrities he might like to date.

According to Aaron Carter, one of his biggest male crushes is Adam Lambert, and he has admired the singer for quite a long time.

Aaron made the announcement that he is bisexual via Twitter, letting his fans know that he has been attracted to both men and women since he was 13. He got emotional when he performed at a Florida Hamburger Mary’s, a gay restaurant and bar, wiping away tears as he thanked his fans for their support. He stated that it is who he is and he is so grateful for the LGBT community and everything they have shown him.

The star is moving on after his DUI and big announcement, and has a new album slated for a fall debut. Those who have been waiting for new music from the ’90s icon will be incredibly happy to hear the news that his music career is re-starting.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]