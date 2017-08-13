‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Which Houseguests Get Punished? How Long Will It Last?

Big Brother 19 spoilers revealed that some of the houseguests received a punishment. What will they have to do and how long will it last?

This weekend the Big Brother houseguests held the infamous prize swap competition, according to Big Brother Network. Three of the Veto players earned a punishment and one more was punished by assignment.

Elena won the Veto competition and took the $5,000 from Alex. Alex received a park ranger punishment and has to carry around camping gear for an entire week. When she hears a bugle horn from production she has to set up camp, cook hot dogs for everyone in the house and then break down the camp site.

Of course, the Big Brother producer sounded the horn again just after she finished the routine for the first time. The horn can also be sounded at any time, day or night. When the BB houseguests are on lockdown, Alex has to set up camp on the sky bridge that has been designated as the “BB Campground.” At other times, she is supposed to set up the tent and camping gear outside near the exercise equipment.

Jason also received a punishment this week. He has to dress up like a stunt man and when the Big Brother producers prompt him to do something extreme, he has to shout “I am X-TREME!”

Jason’s professional career and attention-seeking personality will probably make it easy for him to comply with the rules of his punishment.

Meanwhile, Paul got stuck with the paired costume and picked Christmas to suffer the punishment with him. The two have to wear full skydiving gear with helmets and goggles for a full 48 hours. Paul dragged Christmas along in her scooter, which made for an entertaining scene.

