‘BB19’ Spoilers: Have Nots Revealed, ‘BB19’ House Still In Chaos On Live Feeds

Big Brother 19 spoilers from Sunday afternoon (August 13) reveal the Week 7 Have Nots. Head of Household Alex Ow made the announcement, keeping her promise to Elena Davies in the process. A report by fan site Joker’s Updates confirms that Paul Abrahamian, Mark Jansen, Kevin Schlehuber, and Jason Dent are going to suffer on slop for the week.

Referencing the earlier promise that Alex made to Elena, the current HOH promised her that she wouldn’t have to be on slop during her birthday week. Alex kept the promise, even though the people who became Have Nots this week were actually predetermined by the producers. These were the first four houseguests out of the Hocus Pocus HOH Competition.

These aren’t the only Big Brother 19 spoilers from the weekend, as the house has been extremely busy carrying out competitions and ceremonies that will impact who goes home this week. They don’t technically go home, though, because everyone else who gets evicted this season will join the BB19 jury until it is time to award the $500,000 prize during the season finale. With the way the cast has been playing this season, the BB19 jury could provide a lot of exciting footage for producers to work with.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the primary Big Brother 19 spoilers from this past weekend may include what took place at the Veto Competition. Regarding the Week 7 nominees, that won’t get revealed to the CBS audience until the August 13 episode, Alex Ow nominated Elena Davies and Jason Dent for eviction. Mark Jansen acquired safety for the week by winning the Temptation Competition and Mat Clines became the third nominee by doing terribly. Matt then became the third nominee for the week but won the Power of Veto.

Jason gave Alex an escort/boost up the stairs so she didn’t tumble back down with her heavy packs #bb19 pic.twitter.com/18eKI3xFbQ — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) August 13, 2017

There is some debate about what will happen following the Veto Ceremony on Monday (August 14), as Matt Clines has several options. Matt can use the Power of Veto to save himself and the nominees for eviction would then be Elena Davies and Jason Dent. If Matt saves either Elena or Jason, then a new nominee will join the block. Alex Ow can use this to carry out a backdoor plan and get Cody Nickson evicted. Or Alex could shake things up and nominate someone else.

CBS viewers are going to be in for a treat when all of these Big Brother 19 spoilers finally start getting revealed on CBS. What the BB19 cast doesn’t know yet, is that Thursday night (August 17) is going to be a double eviction episode. That should pack even more excitement into the hour and push the second Head of Household Competition of the night over to the live feeds. That will provide a lot of additional BB19 spoilers over the following weekend.

[Featured Image by Kris Connor/Getty Images]