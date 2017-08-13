‘Social Experiment’ YouTube Star Joey Salads Was At The Charlottesville Rally — Here’s (Probably) Why

A controversial YouTube personality named Joey Salads was correctly identified by Twitter as participating in Saturday’s disturbing Charlottesville rally, but there’s more to the story than most may realize.

An account on the social media app themed around exposing the identities of those who took part in the egregious event, which has left three people dead, as the Inquisitr reported, picked out Salads wearing Nazi-related regalia and chanting with the contentious crowd at the “Unite the Right” gathering, and posted images of Joey in Charlottesville on Twitter early Sunday.

Salads has been called out in the past several times by media publications, including the Daily Beast, and fellow YouTube stars, including news personality Philip DeFranco, for performing “social experiments” that seemed to purposely display ignorance and violence from people of color and different religious backgrounds, in order to prove some kind of necessary point about “togetherness.”

On August 18, a Twitter account belonging to Yes, You’re Racist shared a picture of Salads standing among those who reportedly shouted pro-white supremacy statements at police officers and Virginia residents (the image has since been deleted, but can be viewed below.)

Among the many who were also there was Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old peaceful protester, who was struck with a car by an angry driver as she defended those who the alleged supremacists attempted to attack, as Fox News provides.

Two Virginia lawmen who were at the rally to protect the public at large, were also claimed to have been massacred at the event by supposed white supremacists.

And here is right-wing YouTuber @JoeySalads with a Nazi armband pic.twitter.com/txu2S5nbMm — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 12, 2017

In October of last year, writers for the Daily Beast blasted Joey Salads for performing another of his supposed “social experiments” for YouTube that involved three black men destroying a car that Joey claimed belonged to a supporter of Donald Trump (the three men were said to be actors that Salads hired for the stunt).

“[YouTube’s] Joey Salads claimed he had damning evidence that the [African-American] community is very violent toward Donald Trump and his supporters,” they wrote.

“You may have seen on the internet and through the polls that a lot of black people don’t like Trump,” Salads said in now-deleted YouTube video, “and they don’t even like his supporters in some cases. So what I did was, I got a car, put some Trump apparel on it, and we’re gonna park it in a black neighborhood and see what happens.”

“Within hours of its posting to Salads’ more than 1.4 million YouTube subscribers, the video went viral, racking up more than a million views. It was even featured at the top of the Drudge Report,” the Daily Beast continued describing of Joey’s “social experiment.”

“To be honest with you, I was just chilling and I look outside the window and [I saw] Joey,” Staten Island resident Pedro Torres, 17, told the Daily Beast about Salads’ stunt.

“[He’s] known for making sh***y vids, and I [know] they were all fake, [so] I wanted to show the world that the videos were actually fake.”

The next day, on October 20, the-then 22 year old, born Joseph Saladino, removed the video from the sharing site and released a public apology for the race-themed performance, and asked for forgiveness from his fans — one day after DeFranco released his own video themed around Salads’ ongoing, problematic ways.

Reps for YouTube never appeared to publicly comment on Joey Salads’ Staten Island “social experiment,” and have yet to speak on his participation at the Charlottesville rally.

[Featured Image by Joey Salads/Facebook]