Mel B Exposed! Ex-Nanny Lorraine Gilles Claims Intimate Relations With Singer & Her Husband Stephen Belafonte

Mel B and her husband Stephen Belafonte have been exposed anew after their former nanny, Lorraine Gilles, filed a lawsuit against the ex-Spice Girls member. The new court documents revealed that she had an intimate relationship with both Mel B and Stephen.

The most explosive revelation dropped by Lorraine was the fact that she, Mel B and Stephen have engaged in explicit sexual activities that include threesomes. The ex-nanny also claimed that their intimate encounters were filmed and Mel B often served as the ‘cameraman.’

What’s more, the nanny said that she and Mel B do more than kissing several times in a week, but denied doing the same with Stephen. The babysitter added that she only gets intimate with Mel B’s husband if the singer consents or asked for it. Likewise, Lorraine made it clear that she and Stephen do not do anything intimate without Mel B’s knowledge or instruction.

Lorraine, 26, said that her former employers keep videos of their three-way. She further relayed that the footages were being kept in the couple’s mobile phones and she is scared that those private clips would be leaked online.

According to Daily Mail Lorraine stated in her lawsuit, “These recordings would be extremely embarrassing to me and my family, I do not want any of them to become public.”

Now, the ex-nanny decided to sue Mel B because her name was dragged in her divorce case against husband Stephen. She is suing for breach of privacy and libel for the false accusation that she caused their split.

In her divorce testimony, Mel B accused Gilles of getting pregnant with Stephen’s baby, but the child was allegedly aborted. In response, the nanny denied all the allegations and went to court to countersue. She said that she felt very wronged after the singer labeled her as a “conniving and backstabbing homewrecker,” The Sun reported.

In a nutshell, Gilles arrived in California in 2009 when she was 18. She met Mel B and Stephen at a restaurant in West Hollywood, and at that time, her English-speaking ability was still bad.

The German babysitter narrated that a few days after their first meeting, Mel B invited her to the home she shared with husband Stephen. They had a booze-filled night topped with a consensual three-way.

Lorraine later returned to Germany but came back to the U.S. as a nanny. Mel B offered her a babysitting job that pays $6,666 a month so she grabbed the opportunity.

Mel B fired Lorraine in September 2016 for supposedly having an affair with Stephen. Finally, in the documents she filed in court, Lorraine stated that she was given a $300,000 severance pay.

