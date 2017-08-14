Princess Diana’s Secretary Claims Prince Charles Allegedly Paid ‘A Lot Of Money’ To Boost Camilla’s Popularity

Did Prince Charles really pay money for a publicity campaign to make people like Camilla and, in turn, make untrue rumors about Diana? This is the claim of Patrick Jephson, Princess Diana’s former private secretary.

Jephson, who worked for Diana for eight years, recently appeared on the Today show. As reported by 9News, he did not name specific names of who was on Charles’ spin team, but he made it clear it was not the royal family that was behind this campaign to promote the Duchess of Cornwall.

The former secretary explained that once it was known to the public that Camilla was having an affair with Charles, the prince quickly brought in spin doctors to improve the public’s perception of Camilla.

The precisely orchestrated campaign had only one intended goal, and that was making the idea of “Queen Camilla” more than palatable to the public. The prince paid a pretty penny to persuade the public of Camilla’s worthiness.

“It’s not the palace…but advisors to Prince Charles, who over many years have crafted a systematic, sustained and expensive campaign to rehabilitate Camilla’s reputation and make her suitable to be the next Queen.”

He explained that part of the campaign to improve Camilla’s reputation involved diminishing Diana’s. For example, Jephson alleges the revelation that Diana had a “personality disorder” was manufactured by those working for Prince Charles.

“This is linked, of course, to a pretty vile campaign to publicize a bogus psychiatric diagnosis that Princess Diana had a personality disorder. “This may have cost the Prince a lot of money, paying for PR spin doctors. “I think it also raises ethical question marks over the methods they (Prince Charles’ PR representatives) have used.”

Jephson did not reveal where the massive funds for this charm campaign came from or whether it was from Charles and Camilla’s personal funds, or if it was from hard-earned taxpayers’ money.

As the 20-year anniversary of Princess Diana’s death approaches, the legions of Diana fans are finding out the full extent of Charles and Camilla’s cruelty toward the late princess. Most distressing to royal watches are Diana’s own words, revealing each sordid detail.

Throughout each revelation, Camilla’s name has been prominent, and her actions have been shocking. Camilla was relentless in pursing Diana’s husband, and this understandably distressed the young woman.

Jephson recalled that in 1986 Diana saw Camilla at a party. She knew Camilla was having an affair with her husband and asked her to stay away from her husband.

“She said to me she had confronted Camilla at a party, and had the courage to say to her ‘leave my husband alone’.”

Diana told Jephson that Camila brazenly made it clear that was never going to happen.

“The response she got left her sadly in no doubt that her marriage was over. There was nothing more she could do.”

MICHAEL THORNTON on why the British people will never forget the damage Charles and Camilla did to Diana https://t.co/PIQlbTKBLe pic.twitter.com/eVBRDwV2hl — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) August 14, 2017

Recent public opinion polls have been in favor of Prince William being the next king of England. Diana’s oldest son looks so much like her, and along with his beautiful, popular and warm wife, Kate Middleton, the public would like to see her as the queen, skipping over Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla.

Yet, Jephson does not think that public opinion will ever make a difference.

He believes Charles will become king, and Camilla, queen — although Clarence House has claimed that she will become “Princess Consort,” while the Daily Beast has reported that Charles has made it clear that the first thing he will do as King is to make her Queen.

Do we actually want King Charles III and Queen Camilla? #dianainherownwords https://t.co/dbEgyTGn6f pic.twitter.com/QeBZW2LVmx — The Independent (@Independent) August 6, 2017

Yet, the former secretary considers Charles a divider, not a uniter, something that doesn’t seem to bother Charles.

“It’s not a popularity contest. Prince Charles will be King, and Camilla will be Queen. It’s not put to the vote. “What we do know is that the Prince has had his supporters and detractors…some people will be pleased, others will be disappointed. “He has described his role as ‘subversive’…it will be hard for (him) to become a symbol of unity, which traditionally is the monarch’s purpose.”

What do you think of these allegations that Prince Charles has been shelling out cash to improve the public’s opinion of Camilla? Where do you think this money is coming from? Should Charles and Camilla be the next King and Queen of England? Please share your opinions below.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]