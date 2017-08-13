‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: The Truth About Sonny’s Shooting Threatens To Turn PC Upside Down

General Hospital spoilers tease a huge secret threaten to shake up Port Charles if it gets out. Sonny (Maurice Benard), Sam (Kelly Monaco), and Jason (Billy Miller) work overtime to keep their secret about what really happened what at the distillery under wraps. However, during the week of August 14, the scoop may get out and could send shockwaves throughout Port Charles!

According to Soap Central, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) has been searching for answers. It certainly doesn’t help matters that Carly (Laura Wright) is getting really suspicious about Sonny’s shooting. It looks like the whole thing is about to blow up. General Hospital spoilers indicate that despite the fact Sonny, Sam, and Jason want to keep this secret wraps, it may end up blowing up in their faces.

Sonny is onboard with the plan to protect Sam, but he’s struggling to keep Carly in the dark. General Hospital spoilers revealed that Sonny would protect Jason and Sam to his grave, but keeping the scoop from Carly, after everything they have been through is too much to ask of him.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Sonny promises to keep his mouth shut, but he is secretly unaware how long he can keep this away from Carly. Even if he doesn’t tell her, Carly is smart and knows something is eating away at him.

Once Carly finds out, it’s possible that she would understand that, at the time, Sam wasn’t in her right mind. General Hospital spoilers tease that Carly could let it slide, after all, they have gotten pretty close the past few years.

General Hospital spoilers hint that Carly may not be so quick to forgive Same, either. After all, Sonny could have died, whether or not if that was her initial intention or not. Sam can’t help but feel conflicted about the secret. She hates that Sonny and Jason are being forced to lie for her and realizes the eventually the scoop will come to light.

Now that Dante is on the case, it shouldn’t be too long before he cracks the case. General Hospital spoilers state that the police don’t know who the third shooter was, but it’s only a matter of time before they discover Sam’s involvement.

One thing is sure, Jason will to the ends of the earth to protect Sam. It should be interesting to see how it all plays out on General Hospital.

General Hospital airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]