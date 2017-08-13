Tom Cruise Injured On Mission Impossible 6 Set And It Looks Serious

Tom Cruise may have to rethink doing his own stunts. TMZ reports that the 55-year-old actor was injured as he tried to jump from stunt rigging to a building while filming stunts for Mission Impossible 6 in London. Instead of landing on the building, he slammed into it. Ouch!

As TMZ reports, Cruise was seen limping after the fall before collapsing, so it looks as though he could have been seriously injured. There’s no word yet on whether the star was hospitalized after the incident. Media outlets have reached out to reps for both Cruise and Paramount Pictures but there’s been no official statement yet.

Tom Cruise is an actor who is known for doing his own stunts was luckily attached to safety wires during the jump. According to TIME, Cruise previously filmed a stunt on a roof before, but that time it was in Paris. The stunts involved helicopters and motorcycles and he was seen smiling an waving to fans who had gathered to check out the filming of the legendary movie franchise.

In Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation, Cruise filmed a sequence as he hung from A400 plane in mid-air.

“It was intense,” he said to People Magazine in 2015 during Rogue Nation’s premiere in New York City. “I’m not going to lie.”

According to Variety, Cruise did 64 takes of a stunt during the filming of a plane crash sequence in zero-gravity on the set of The Mummy.

RAW VIDEO: Tom Cruise injured during stunt gone wrong on the set of "Mission Impossible 6" pic.twitter.com/8TNIoufBmy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 13, 2017

Tom Cruise injures himself jumping off building as Mission Impossible 6 stunt goes wrong https://t.co/ueop9Y65tI pic.twitter.com/JUd0Ia84qO — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) August 13, 2017

Mission Impossible 6 is slated to be released next year. The film will also star Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Alec Baldwin. Producers are J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger.

Tom Cruise apparently injured in 'Mission: Impossible 6' stunt https://t.co/ucbq2BJazL pic.twitter.com/TvpLlwwPjr — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 13, 2017

Tom Cruise’s age hasn’t stopped him from taking action movie roles. One of his future projects will be a sequel for the the film that solidified his star status in Hollywood: Top Gun. Variety report that the new film will feature drone technology and fifth generation fighters, and focus on the end of an age of dogfighting. Other plot details are unclear at this point, but Val Kilmer has reportedly said that he was asked to come back as Iceman opposite Cruise’s Maverick.

