Is Serena Williams’ Baby Due Now? Pregnant Tennis Star And Fiance Alexis Ohanian Scurries For Tips

Serena Williams conceived right before 2016 ended, which means that her baby is due any moment! The former world number one is having fun with her first pregnancy by being very interactive with her fans. Knowing that her fiance Alexis Ohanian is a founder of Reddit and that Serena herself is a proud businesswoman, it’s not all too surprising that she has become a bit of social media maven.

With her baby due any moment, the pregnant tennis player has taken to Reddit to gather tips on what to pack for her impending hospital trip. While she probably already has multiple assistants sorting out her life, this question helped her connect better with Reddit users, as well as her followers.

The response she got covered all grounds. The items recommended to take to the hospital were snacks, chapstick, tennis ball, Netflix passwords, nightgowns, water bottle, and more. If the mother-to-be packed everything that the fans recommended, then she may have to bring bags the size of check-in luggage!

Another fun way that Serena has been spending her pregnancy is by throwing lavish and themed baby showers. While most mothers stick to the blue-or-pink parties with laces, dresses and cupcakes, the tennis star opted for something much more unique.

When you and your crew go so far back to the 50's. Even then they had your back. @evalongoria @ciara @lala @kellyrowland @angiebeyince #shakerattleandroll2017 #babyO A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Her baby shower looked as if it was right out of Grease. In fact, her version of the 50s was probably much more star studded as Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Ciara and more came out to celebrate her motherhood.

But her pregnancy has not been all smooth. While she made headlines with her provocative and woman-positive Vanity Fair cover, she also has said some things that made assumptions about gender roles.

“I think [giving birth] will give me more strength, if that’s possible,” she told the newspaper. “I feel like I will be ready for anything. I have so much respect for so many women [for giving birth]. “I am about to be a real woman now, you know? It’s going to be something incredibly impressive to go through.”

Immediately, the Twitter community rose up, saying that Serena “[set] women back 50 years” with her comment.

Her fiance Alexis Ohanian also has been super enthusiastic about having his first child. He even went on Jimmy Kimmel to talk about his fatherhood, and took the opportunity to show how he is a feminist.

“[Serena] won the Australian Open while pregnant. And she remarked that she feels like it has to be a girl because everything that that baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on,” the Reddit co-founder said according to People.

July 31 is Black Women's Equal Pay Day, which represents the number of days into 2017 a black woman must work to earn the same pay a white man made in 2016 — that's nearly 8 extra months! Black women are the cornerstone of our communities, they are phenomenal, and they deserve equal pay. A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Do you think Serena will have her baby this week? Let us know when her baby arrives!

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]