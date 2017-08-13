Cynthia Estrada-Lopez: Mother Accused Of Restraining 4-Year-Old, Taping Her Mouth Shut, And Leaving Her To Die

Cynthia Estrada-Lopez allegedly restrained her 4-year-old daughter in her bed, taped the girl’s mouth shut, and then abandoned the girl to die alone on her bed.

Police in South Carolina have arrested the 24-year-old woman for the grisly crime, which happened at the end of July. As My Fox 8 reported, medical crews were called to the woman’s home and found the young girl unresponsive in her bed. The child was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators later said that the mother tied up the girl and abandoned her. It was not exactly clear how the young girl died, or what may have led up to the alleged killing.

The alleged killing drew headlines across the country and drew comparisons to another alleged murder from earlier this year. In February, a woman named Iris Hernandez Rivas was arrested and accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter because the girl had forgotten to brush her teeth.

According to the Daily Mail, the young mother claimed that her daughter entered the bathroom at 11:15 a.m. and never came out. Rivas claimed that she heard a disturbance in the bathroom and entered the room to find her daughter face-down in the bathtub.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital unresponsive, and doctors found that she had suffered multiple bruises on her body and had a traumatic brain injury as well as liver damage. The exam led investigators to conclude that the young girl had been the victim of abuse.

4-year-old girl dies after being restrained and abandoned by mother https://t.co/xugtXtkGFv video – Cynthia Estrada-Lopez,24 — anne hillebrand (@annehillebrand2) August 12, 2017

In another similar case, a 5-year-old boy in France was found unconscious and bleeding near a canal, and died hours later of cardiac arrest. The boy’s step-father was arrested and accused of attacking the boy because he had wet the bed. Prosecutors said the man forced the boy to run outside in the cold in the middle of the night while the step-father chased the boy on a bike, the Express reported.

The boy’s mother was also charged with murder.

#3Novices : Boy dies of cardiac arrest after dad chased him for wetting the bed https://t.co/oVZ1xZ2odc

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD boy has died afte… — 3NovicesUK (@3NovicesEngland) February 7, 2017

In the United States, Cynthia Estrada-Lopez has been arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse. It is not clear if she has been given bail.

[Featured Image by grandriver/iStock]