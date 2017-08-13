Duggar Family News: Kids Segregated By Gender After Josh Duggar Molestation And Jill Dillard’s Husband Scandal

The Duggars are famous for their particular way of raising their kids. While the loyal followers of 19 Kids and Counting and Jill & Jessa Counting praise Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar for raising wholesome children, but others criticize for their controversial ways of managing their family. But one thing that fans across the board are noticing is that Jim and Michelle like to separate their kids by gender when they organize activities, parties or outings. Considering that their eldest son Josh Duggar molested his younger sisters, Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Joy, the parents may be taking precautions.

This week, Jim Bob Duggar took his sons out to Fort Rock Family Camp’s Courageous Men of the World event. According to the organizer’s website, this year’s theme was “Battle Ready,” and consists of kids practicing their archery as well as shooting with “shotguns and rifles.” While it was not clear exactly what kind of “battle” they are preparing for, it was clear that the Duggars considered shooting and hunting as boys-only activity.

“Bet the girls would love thinks like that too,” a fan called Michelle Short wrote. “Hope they boys had a precious bonding together.”

Another fan commented, “[t]he girls should learn things like that; it’s a lot of fun.”

In late July, the Duggar family took, again, only boys to go see OshKosh Air Show in Wisconsin. While this event did not have anything to do with firing a gun or killing an animal, the fact that it was related to machinery meant that the girls were not included.

“I’m sure some of the girls would have enjoyed this too,” a fan remarked.

The girls tend to gather together to celebrate birthday parties, to get their nails done and to have tea parties. On Jennifer Duggar’s tenth birthday, the girls gathered to go to Lokomotion, a kid-oriented amusement center featuring mini-golf, go-karts and more.

The Duggar family has been trying hard to rebuild their image after Josh Duggar shocked the world with his molestation scandal. It was revealed that, as a child, he molested his younger sisters. Not only that, in 2015, it was also revealed that he was actively using Ashley Madison, a web service that links people looking for extramarital affairs, and was addicted to pornography. This scandal put the family’s famous show, 19 Kids and Counting, out of commission, and Josh was not allowed on the new spin-off, Jill & Jessa Counting On.

But it has been challenging to keep a unified image, as there are so many people within the family with differing perspectives. Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, came under fire when he posted a transphobic message on his Twitter, criticizing a fellow TLC star, Jazz Jennings, for her sexual orientation.

“What an oxymoron… a “reality” show which follows a non-reality,” he tweeted. “”Transgender” is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

Do you think the scandals will eventually die down for the Duggars? Or do you think they will constantly have to deal with negative press? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]