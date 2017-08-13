Insecure’s Issa Rae Meets Beyonce And Her Reaction Is Priceless

Issa Rae of the hit comedy series Insecure has done something so few of us has gotten the chance to do: She met Beyonce.

The writer/actress of the critically acclaimed HBO show attended a benefit function on August 12 where the Queen Bee herself and her hip-hop legend Jay-Z were also in attendance.

Rae had a hilarious response to a comment Beyonce made about Rae’s “regular ass face” being “beautiful” according to a tweet Rae posted to her twitter account.

The tweet described the meeting of the two women in which they both hugged and Rae, in her disbelief of having met Beyonce and being called beautiful by her, then stated: “WHAT IS LEFT?!?!”

Later on, Rae posted a video to her Twitter account discussing her shock and awe of being in the presence of the lauded R&B legend. She further illustrated her meeting with Beyonce discussing how Beyonce told Rae that she was a fan. After their meeting, Rae than went on to jokingly say, “Why did I stay?” in reference to the benefit party.

“My life was made,” said Rae as she continued to be in a state of elation over her meeting with the Queen Bee. Her other friends featured in the video also proclaimed their disbelief at having met the music icon. The other friend stated that she shook Beyonce’s hand and amusingly asked about what lotion Beyonce uses because of her soft hands. The footage can be seen below.

The video also contained footage of her and her two friends on their way to the benefit excitedly anticipating Jay-Z and Beyonce’s appearance at the benefit. The video also included a snapshot of the “Wine and Grind” menu provided at the event.

The event was a five course dinner and fundraiser hosted by Beyonce, Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland, and Melina Matsoukas looking to fund the legal costs for Alisa Reynolds, more popularly known as The Chef Alisa, who is currently in legal battle with her previous backers. The fundraiser would allow Reynolds to end the law suit and settle, so she could continue working at 2 Cents LA. She currently has a gofundme which has only reached $18,000 out of her $111,000 goal.

Insecure is on at 10:30pm every Sunday on HBO.

