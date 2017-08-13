Prince George Reportedly Called ‘Gay Icon,’ A Politician Calls Article ‘Grossly Offensive’

Prince George, who turned 4 on July 22, has become a potential “gay icon” after he was photographed staring out of a helicopter in awe with his hands placed on his face. The picture was taken at Hamburg airport, Germany on July 21.

An article published by LGBT website PinkNews stated that the first child of Prince William and Kate Middleton had “become a gay icon overnight” because of the photograph.

“The monarch-to-be has always been cute and well-dressed, but one day before his fourth birthday, a photo of him excitedly holding his face changed everything.”

It also said that the image of Prince George “expressing his happiness in this way led many to declare their support of George for a whole new position: gay icon.”

The article, which was originally published with the headline “People think Prince George looks fabulous in this new photo” on July 25, has offended a lot of people, including Northern Irish politician Jim Allister.

The Northern Ireland politician has described the article as “outrageous and sick,” according to the Daily Mail.

“Sexualising a young child in this fashion is entirely inappropriate. To take an image of a little boy and to fantasize of him being an icon for a life defined by sex is outrageous and sick.”

Jim Allister also demanded that PinkNews withdraw the “disgusting” article and apologize. He is not the only voice speaking out against the article. On social media, some commentators have pointed out that Prince George was not even old enough to grasp the concept of sexuality, and it was an innocent picture of a 4-year-old. One post on Facebook said that the article was deliberately provocative and designed to inflame, and a post said on Twitter that PinkNews should stop sexualizing children.

The website’s chief executive Benjamin Cohen, on the other hand, has no intention of pulling down the article. He has defended the article, saying that it was a “tongue-in-cheek” piece based on social media users’ comments, and the article had not called Prince George the “gay icon.” Moreover, Benjamin Cohen does not think that they had “sexualized” a young child.

Kensington Palace has not reacted to the article. Prince William and Kate Middleton, who want to give their children a normal upbringing, have also not issued any statement.

Meanwhile, Prince George, along with his parents and little sister Princess Charlotte, is moving to London soon. The little prince, who is third in line to the British throne, is set to start his formal education at a private primary school, Thomas’s Battersea, in London this September.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]