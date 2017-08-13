‘Dance Moms’ News: Cast’s Next Project Revealed As Show’s Fate Hangs In The Balance

While the fate of the hit reality series Dance Moms after the current season is still up in the air at this time, the cast of the reality series is not going anywhere.

Technically though, they are off to do a lot of traveling as one of them has confirmed to the ever-reliable Dance Moms insider Beth that the moms and their talented daughters will go on tour.

Dance Moms favorites Nia Sioux, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker and Chloe Lukasiak accompanied by their respective moms Holly Frazier, Jill Vertes, Kira Girard and Chloe Lukasiak will all tour around America, at least for starters.

“And then possibly expanding worldwide,” Beth said, if the initial shows prove to be a hit. There is no word yet with regards to the schedule and the areas they will visit in the United States.

It is also unclear at the moment what this Dance Moms tour will be about. Beth believes that it will be some sort of meet and greet where fans will get the opportunity to watch their dance idols perform in person and even chat with them. The Dance Moms insider speculated that whatever it is, it might not be a “huge deal.”

Although information on the tour is still scarce at the moment, the original Dance Moms cast committing to something that is expected to take up much of their time has spawned speculations that a renewal for the series is yet to be finalized.

It could be that or this very group might not be part of the next season of Dance Moms if there will be one since they will not be available to film if the same production schedule will be followed.

It might be too early to determine the show’s fate though. While Lifetime has shown the willingness to at least test the waters in continuing on without Abby Lee Miller, it will still depend on how Dance Moms Season 7B does, rating-wise.

Whether or not Dance Moms will be renewed after Season 7B, which just began airing, the tour will nonetheless be a good way for fans to get their fix of the special dance and mom-related drama only the ensemble can provide.

As to why it only includes Nia, Kendall, Kalani, Chloe and their moms, Beth noted that Brynn Rumfallo “wasn’t invited” by them. Photoshoots for the tour also suggest that Camryn Bridges, who joined the show in the previous season and quickly made her mark, will not be joining them either.

We're just getting started. #bigthingstocome #sisters A post shared by Nia Sioux (@niasioux) on Aug 10, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

The foursome make up half of the original Dance Moms cast, which suggests that this might be the theme of the upcoming tour. Each of the girls are fan-favorites with huge following.

All of them starred in all seven seasons of the Lifetime show except for Lukasiak, who left after the fourth season (and was dearly missed), but returned to the fold in the previous season and will be a huge presence in the current one.

It won’t be long before official details about the Dance Moms tour are announced with pictorials being conducted and promotional materials already being prepared.

Dance Moms airs every Sunday on Lifetime.

