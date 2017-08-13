NBA Trade Rumors: Trail Blazers’ Moe Harkless Open Up Regarding Being Named In Carmelo Anthony Trade Talks

Portland Trail Blazers’ forward Moe Harkless has seen his popularity increase over the last couple of weeks. Harkless is one of the players mentioned (courtesy of CBS New York) in a possible trade for New York Knicks’ superstar Carmelo Anthony. The Trail Blazers’ starting power forward opened up regarding his name circulating in the NBA trade rumor mill.

It is widely speculated that if Carmelo Anthony agreed to waive his no-trade clause in order to be dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers Moe Harkless would be one of the players the Knicks got in return. Moe Harkless is a native of Queens, New York. Harkless played collegiate basketball nearby with the St. John’s Red Storm.

Being named in the Carmelo Anthony trade rumors has not caught Moe Harkless by surprise. He also does not seem fazed by his Portland Trail Blazers’ teammates actively lobbying (courtesy of ESPN) for Carmelo Anthony to waive his no-trade clause and accept a deal.

According to the New York Daily News, Moe Harkless seemed at peace with the possibility that a trade to the Knicks can happen.

Harkless was in Queens conducting a skills academy at the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Queens, the New York Daily News reported. The Trail Blazers’ forward was passing out school supplies.

During the event at the skills academy Moe Harkless was asked about the NBA trade rumors citing that the Trail Blazers could deal him to the Knicks for Carmelo Anthony. Harkless acknowledged the reports that he could be traded for Carmelo Anthony, but denied being troubled by them.

Harkless also admits to having a strong relationship with Scott Perry, who is the New York Knicks’ general manager.

“(Perry and I) had a really good relationship. We still have a good relationship. We actually spoke not too long ago. We talk all the time. He’s a real down-to-Earth guy, a real dude. He doesn’t really sugar coat stuff. So I think that’s why players take a liking to him.”

Because of the relationship between Moe Harkless and Scott Perry, there remains a possibility that the Knicks could trade for the Trail Blazers’ forward. Carmelo Anthony does not have to be involved in a Knicks and Trail Blazers.

The New York Knicks’ interest in Moe Harkless dates back a few weeks prior to last June’s NBA draft. According to Slamonline.com, talks between the Knicks and Trail Blazers regarding a trade for Moe Harkless were taking place.

While the Portland Trail Blazers could be hoping that Carmelo Anthony was coming back in a deal with the New York Knicks, they could agree to ship out Moe Harkless for cap relief. The NBA trade rumors will continue regarding Carmelo Anthony. A trade to the Trail Blazers could mean a homecoming for Harkless if he were to join the Knicks.

[Featured Image by Al Bello/Getty Images]