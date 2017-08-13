Amber Portwood Reacts To Haters Who Say It’s Too Soon For Her To Be In A Relationship

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has moved on from her relationship with ex, Matt Baier, and fans are incredibly happy about it. She is now seeing a new man, who is already being filmed for Teen Mom OG, and although her fans are happy to see her split from Matt, they are more than a little concerned about her dating so soon after their break-up.

The pair were together for a little over three years, and recently went their separate ways after Matt failed a lie detector test on whether or not he had ever cheated on Amber. Fans of the show never did warm up to Matt, and were happy to see him gone, but they were worried about Amber Portwood having a new man so soon, especially since Matt took advantage of her in more ways than one–including stealing large sums of money from their joint bank account.

Some fans urged Amber to focus on herself and her daughter Leah and not to jump into a new relationship any time soon.

“There’s nothing wrong with dating over 3 months after breaking up with someone..crazy how people judge and are so quick to talk shit? #FYou,” Amber clapped back to her haters.

Although it is clear that Amber Portwood’s new man will be appearing on Teen Mom OG, she has yet to introduce him to her fans via social media. It is unclear if her daughter, Leah, has met her new man or if she is keeping the relationship to herself at the moment.

When confronted with the idea of Amber with a new man, surprisingly, Matt Baier was cool about it. Instead of blasting him or saying how much he hated the new guy, he simply wished Amber Portwood well and said he hoped she would one day find happiness. He also says he is just a phone call away if she ever needs anything, which is surprisingly mature for Matt.

According to his Instagram, he is also dating as well, and his social media features a photo that states, “Road trip with BAE,” though it is uncertain whom he is referring to.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]