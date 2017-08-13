Kristen Stewart Steadily Dating Girlfriend Stella Maxwell, Ex Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs Engaged In Flings

Before Kristen Stewart met Stella Maxwell, she was on a dating spree. All throughout 2016, the actress famous for starring in Twilight, has been exploring not just her sexuality, but her options. After a year or so of intense romantic experimentation, Kristen ended up settling down with Stella Maxwell, a Victoria’s Secret model.

The 27-year-old actress’ ex, Robert Pattinson, has been on a much more stable relationship. He is currently engaged to FKA twigs, a British musician, and has been traveling and living with her for many years.

But there has been some sightings that his life is about to change. Last week, he was spotted with his old flame Katy Perry, sharing a romantic dinner in West Hollywood.

“We got this pic of Katy and Rob in WeHo in the restaurant at the Sunset Tower Hotel,” reports TMZ. “The joint is very romantic. It looks like they were dining with a few other people but when the pic was taken they clearly broke off from the crowd.”

Soon after that, his fiancee FKA twigs was also spotted with a new man, exploring a famous Spanish island.

“FKA twigs looked casual and cool on Friday as she toured Ibiza with French male model Brieuc Breitenstein,” reports People Magazine. “The 29-year-old English singer photographed sightseeing on the Spanish island with Breitenstein, and the two were spotted talking closely at one point, with Breitenstein resting his lips on her head.”

FKA Twigs smoulders as male model snuggles her hair https://t.co/K5is5Hxj1U — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 11, 2017

While the engaged couple has not released any official statements, it seems clear that they are exploring new options after years of being closely associated with each other.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson had a major falling out in 2012 when the actress was caught making out with one of her movie directors, Rupert Sanders. Considering that Kristen and Robert were one of the hottest on and off screen couples in Hollywood, this caused a huge scandal in the industry.

Even after many years post breakup, the British actor did not talk about his ex-girlfriend. But recently, he has been speaking up more about his shared past with her, showing that he feels more comfortable addressing topics associated with his Twilight co-star.

Just a few days ago, he addressed for the first time the tweet that Donald Trump wrote about Kristen cheating with Robert.

“Sometimes you think, ‘Can I use this in my acting? Or should I be putting it away.’ It’s kind of interesting, I guess. I don’t know — this could be why people get annoyed with me,” he said according to Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart cannot be happier with her current girlfriend Stella Maxwell. Most recently, they crashed a lesbian wedding while the model was visiting Kristen, who was filming in Winnipeg.

Dj'ed the MOST fun wedding for these incredible woman last night and had an unplanned guest show up to dance with us at the end of the night! Apparently Kristen Stewart loves Beastie boys ! #djkchedda #kirandkay A post shared by Karli Elizabeth Colpitts (@colpitts) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Looks like Kristen and Stella aren’t afraid to celebrate love!

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles/AP Images]