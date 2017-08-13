Last Friday, a benchmarking platform seemed to confirm some of the alleged specs of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is expected for release later this month. A day after, another device tagged with a model number that’s also associated with the forthcoming Samsung phablet showed up.

An Exynos-powered model of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was first seen showing up on Geekbench, a popular benchmarking site. The listing, which specifically pertained to a Samsung product with model number SM-N950F, revealed some potential key specs for the Galaxy Note 8 including 6GB RAM and the Exynos 8895 processor. This particular Note 8 model is expected to be set for release in various territories in Europe and other international markets. Considering the specs included in the benchmark results, the Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to have Android 7.1.1 Nougat at launch.

And just yesterday, another Samsung device appeared on Geekbench and it is carrying the model SM-N950U. This time, it is believed to be the version of the Galaxy Note 8 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core chipset. Similar to the first listing, this device in question is also running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and boasts of a 6GB RAM.

Other specs and features emerging from the Galaxy Note 8 grapevines are a 3300 mAh juice pack, a dual camera module with 12MP mounted at the back, an IP68 certification and a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen with the Galaxy S8’s Infinity Display. Samsung may also offer two options for the Note 8 in terms of internal storage, one with 64GB and one with 128GB. As for its dimensions, the Note 8 could be vertically longer than the S8 Plus.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s release is quickly approaching, with its grand unveiling expected to happen at the Korean tech conglomerate’s Unpacked event scheduled for August 23. As for its actual market release, September 15 could be a date to remember, at least, according to a spokesperson of a network provider who noted the following, as reported by Korean IT publication ETNews.

“We are going to sell Galaxy Note 8 starting from the 15th of September. Its price has not been set yet.”

Moreover, for zealous fans and early adopters excited to get their hands on the highly-anticipated Samsung device that comes with an S-Pen, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 pre-order period is reportedly going to be held from September 1 to September 10, according to a roadmap shared by ETNews as well.

This could be our first look at a real Galaxy Note 8 https://t.co/KOSDwKCwGG pic.twitter.com/WBtT7Z6kvu — Phandroid (@Phandroid) August 7, 2017

If the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will indeed hit the shelves on the aforementioned date, its release would be a month later than its predecessor, the now-defunct defunct Note 7, which became officially on sale on August 19 last year. The 2016 phablet became too controversial shortly after its release when reports of exploding units associated with faulty batteries emerged. This led for Samsung to stop sales and hold a massive recall for the device.

Are you excited to see the Galaxy Note 8 and how Samsung will redeem itself from the huge embarrassment caused by its previous phablet offering?

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]