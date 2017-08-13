Jessa, Jinger, And Jill Duggar’s Husbands Condemn Racism, Derick Dillard Slammed For Trump Support

Jessa, Jinger, and Jill Duggar have not shared their thoughts about the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. However, all three of the Duggar daughters’ husbands have used social media to speak out against the racism and hatred that was on display during the event. Unlike President Donald Trump, the three men condemned racism in their responses.

Whenever a tragic event captures the nation’s attention, the Duggars usually share a Facebook post letting their fans know that they’re praying for the victims and their families. However, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have been quiet about the young woman who lost her life at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. As NPR reports, 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed when 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. plowed his car into a group of protesters. Before the incident occurred, Fields was photographed holding a black shield emblazoned with the emblem of a white supremacist organization.

While Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have chosen to remain silent about the tragedy, three of their sons-in-law have spoken out against the hateful views that caused it. Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, tweeted his feelings about the Charlottesville rally-turned-riot where “Make America Great Again” hats could be seen on the heads of white supremacists, many of whom were bedecked in Nazi regalia or carrying Confederate flags.

It's deplorable what's happened in Virginia this wkd. Praying 4 those affected by these unacceptable violent acts of hatred. Racism is evil! — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 13, 2017

Some of Derick Dillard’s Twitter followers expressed their relief to that he doesn’t support white supremacists, but others called for him to go one step further by withdrawing his support for President Donald Trump. As Us Magazine reports, Jill Duggar’s husband revealed that he was voting for the reality star with questionable Christian credentials last October. He defended his decision to back Trump on Twitter.

“Voting for Trump doesn’t = condoning his lifestyle. It just means agreeing with more of his policies than Clinton’s,” Derick wrote.

Now, some of the Duggar husband’s Twitter followers are wondering whether Derick supports Trump’s policy of not denouncing racism when it rears its ugly head. As the Guardian reports, the president has been criticized for his failure to speak out against the hate groups who organized the Charlottesville rally. Instead, Trump placed equal blame on the white supremacists and the citizens who showed up to protest the event.

“If you’re being sincere, then you need to think twice about your support of Donald Trump,” wrote one of Derick’s followers in response to his tweet.

“Racism is evil, you support trump, trump supports racism, therefore you support evil,” another commented.

Others equated the racism on display at the rally to Derick Dillard’s transphobic comments about one of his fellow TLC stars, Jazz Jennings. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Derick was lambasted for cyber-bullying the 16-year-old girl because she’s transgender.

Racism is evil & so is homophobia & transphobia. Tell us again how great 45 is & how his followers are making America great again. I'll wait — Erin (@EOutten417) August 13, 2017

Derick Dillard Under Fire for Criticizing TLC Star Jazz Jennings, Claiming 'Transgender Is a Myth' https://t.co/KL8cugRvX7 — People (@people) August 4, 2017

Jill Duggar’s husband also liked one of Pastor Ronnie Floyd’s tweet about the Charlottesville tragedy. According to Newsweek, Floyd is one of Trump’s faith advisers. In addition to tweeting the words below, the preacher released a statement saying that the rally attendees do not “represent in any form or way the Christian faith or the values followers of Jesus stand for.”

The issue of racism is from Satan and his demonic forces of hell. Racism is completely opposite of the message of Christ and reconcilation. — Ronnie Floyd (@ronniefloyd) August 12, 2017

Jinger Duggar’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and Jessa Duggar’s husband, Ben Seewald, also responded to the Charlottesville tragedy on Twitter. They both retweeted the same message from Albert Mohler, the president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Claims of racial superiority are an assault on God's glory in creation and the gospel of Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/cZ66IU7Ujc — Albert Mohler (@albertmohler) August 12, 2017

Grieved as I track the current and on-going events in Charlottesville, Virginia. God have mercy. — Jeremy Vuolo (@Jeremy_Vuolo) August 12, 2017

Ben also liked a tweet from Ken Ham, the creationist behind the massive Noah’s Ark tourist attraction in Kentucky. Ham believes that racism exists because Americans aren’t religious enough.

America’s racism issues will not be solved until hearts and minds are committed to the true history in God’s Word & salvation message — Ken Ham (@aigkenham) August 13, 2017

Jinger, Jessa, and Jill Duggar seem to be letting their husbands speak for them in response to the Charlottesville tragedy, but it’s unclear why their parents haven’t shared their thoughts about the event. The white supremacists who organized the Charlottesville rally were protesting the city’s plan to remove a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee, and members of the Free Jinger forum have noted that the Duggars have shown an affinity for the Confederacy in the past; Jim Bob and Michelle have even said that they considered naming one of their children after Judah Benjamin, a Cabinet officer of the Confederate States of America.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]