Leah Messer’s Daughter Passes Another Major Milestone, Shares Photos On Instagram

Leah Messer of Teen Mom 2 has been a busy mother, raising three young girls. The reality TV star is most noted for her daughter Ali, who struggles with a rare form of muscular dystrophy known as Titin’s, which only a few people in the world have. However, this weekend, Leah shared a milestone of her youngest daughter, Addie, who is now attending pre-kindergarten.

The youngest member of her family, whom Leah shares with ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, was photographed on her way to pre-kindergarten’s orientation. The adorable Addie was pictured on the school bus as she practiced making her way on, and later at the school. According to Leah, the little girl loves her new class and is extremely excited to be going to her new school.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 have been watching as Addie has wanted to spend more time with her father, Jeremy, however it is not always possible due to the fact that he works a job that often takes him far away from the family.

Jeremy, who recently broke up with his fiancee, Brooke Wehr, told the media that he sometimes chose Brooke over his daughter, Addie, and that he feels deeply guilty over the fact. It is unclear if Jeremy was also in attendance for Addie’s pre-kindergarten orientation.

Addie had fun getting on the school bus at her orientation today! ???????? She loveddd her class! ???? A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Aug 11, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

Leah Messer’s other daughter, Ali, who lives with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, also passed a major milestone this week. The youngster, who often struggles to keep up with her twin and younger sister, learned to ride a bike all by herself. On the most recent episodes of Teen Mom 2, she was seen riding a bike with he aid of her therapist, however this week, she was able to do so all by herself. Proud Mama, Leah Messer, showed off Ali’s progress on her Snapchat.

Ali has struggled to keep up with her siblings and is often frustrated by the fact that they can do things other children do with ease and she is often left behind. However, the youngster uses a wheelchair to help her when she’s out and about so that she can keep up with her peers.

She'll ALWAYS be my baby! #justsaying ???????? A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Aug 12, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]