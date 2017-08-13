The highly anticipated meeting between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen has finally happened but it looks like the King in the North is up for another dangerous interaction in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5. The new promo for “Eastwatch” has just offered a glimpse at Jon experiencing a close encounter with Drogon.

The possibility of Jon Snow actually interacting with one or all of Dany’s dragons is certainly something that fans have been looking forward to for a long time. After all, Drogon’s reaction to Jon could reveal whether the creatures can sense the blood of the dragon in certain people.

The dragon’s initial reaction towards Jon Snow could also provide the answer to one of the most debated questions about one particular character. It could finally debunk an old theory about Tyrion Lannister’s true heritage. Will Game of Thrones Season 7 finally confirm that he is a secret Targaryen?

The official Game of Thrones Facebook page has just posted the new teaser for “Eastwatch.” The brief promo focuses on Drogon approaching Jon Snow with obvious interest. The King in the North might appear to stand his ground as the gigantic creature draws closer, but a close shot at his face reveals he is terrified.

The teaser does more than just confirm the meeting between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen’s beloved son. Game of Thrones Season 7 has been very careful with scenes that feature the dragons, choosing to use the creatures only when necessary. This was evident in “The Spoils of War” where Dany rode Drogon to incinerate thousands of Lannister soldiers. Interestingly, the dragons were previously spotted somehow welcoming Jon to Dragonstone in “The Queen’s Justice.”

So what exactly could happen when Drogon meets Jon Snow in Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5? Fans are hoping that the dragon will be drawn to Jon, a detail that could further prove his Targaryen heritage. But if this confirms that Dany’s sons can sense the dragon in people, could this also mean that Tyrion Lannister is a secret Targaryen?

There is a theory suggesting that Tyrion Lannister is actually the son of Aerys Targaryen who had possibly raped Joanna Lannister. Although the theory has been popular among book readers, the HBO show allegedly hinted on the possibility in the sixth season. In the episode “Home,” Tyrion freed Rhaegal and Viserion from their chains and managed to leave the pyramid unharmed. Fans believe this was a nod to his true heritage.

Find out how Jon Snow and Drogon’s meeting plays out in “Eastwatch” when Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5 premieres on HBO on August 13.

[Featured Image by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images]