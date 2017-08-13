Stefan Karl Stefansson Cancer Update: ‘LazyTown’ Actor Now Says He Is ‘Free From The Disease’

Stefan Karl Stefansson says he is now free from cancer, with the LazyTown actor saying he has recovered quickly and is now working on regaining his healthy and strength.

In late June, the wife of the Robbie Rotten actor took to social media to announced that Stefan had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and was likely in his final days. Stefansson was famous for his role as the bumbling villain in the Icelandic children’s show LazyTown, and in recent months his character become a popular meme on the internet.

Stefansson embraced this attention, responding to fans online and even posting a live version of his character’s song “We Are Number One.” Stefansson had announced months ago that he was fighting liver cancer, prompting an even bigger response from this new internet fan base.

Though his prognosis looked grim just a few weeks ago, Stefan Karl Stefansson has now posted a more upbeat update to his cancer battle. In an interview with the Icelandic news outlet Ruv, the actor said that he is currently cancer-free.

“I’m free from the disease, the cancer. The hell’s hurt has gone. Until it returns, whenever ever, it will never be,” Stefan Karl Stefansson said (in an interview translated to English). “Life is now. It’s really a miracle, maybe you’re still here.”

It was not clear if the development has a serious effect on Stefansson’s long-term prognosis, but the actor said he is savoring every moment of life that he can and has been working at rebuilding his strength. This includes biking close to 15 miles each day, the actor said.

But Stefan Karl Stefansson noted that he gets down when thinking about what he could miss if his life were cut short.

“The only time I get a tear in my eye is when I think of what I can possibly miss. I can not miss someone who is not the word. But I think, for example, the thought of being unable to keep my grandchildren sad. Then I’m really sad. I may not be able to lead my daughters to the altar when they marry but I know they are in good hands and all of them. This is the only time I get sad, but sometimes I also smile at the idea that it will happen to them, hopefully, and hopefully reach them, like me, to have children because it’s so great to become a parent.”

Stefán Karl Stefánsson, who played Robbie Rotten on Lazy Town is in his final stages of cancer… i'm actually crying ???????? pic.twitter.com/auBsyLZ0Ph — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) June 27, 2017

In the weeks that followed the announcement of his cancer battle, Stefan Karl Stefansson was inundated with supportive messages from fans, and he responded to many of them. The actor also took some time out to make a heartfelt tribute to his wife Steinunn Ólin this weekend. In a Facebook post from his hospital bed, Stefansson wrote that he was “living the dream and have lived it since I first met her.”

“Elsku Steina, I love you more than anything in this universe, and I look forward to spending the next few years with you with laughter and joy as the past 14 years have been with us,” Stefansson wrote in his native Icelandic. “I hope we are getting caught up today so I can tell you all this in person, but I just told the outside world how much I love you my love.”

If anyone wants some good news, Stefan Karl went into full remission and is currently cancer-free! pic.twitter.com/VS9ikmrokD — ????????️????️ (@Harpeaux) August 13, 2017

Fans remain interested in gaining updates from Stefan Karl Stefansson’s battle with cancer, and the news about his improvement shot to the top of Reddit’s “Dank Memes” subreddit, a group that has helped the LazyTown actor become a popular meme.

[Featured Image by Stefan Karl Stefansson/Facebook]