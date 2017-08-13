‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kevin Discovers Adam Is Alive And Brings Him To GC, Michael Muhney Returns?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) will return soon with a huge shocker — Adam Newman is alive! That’s not all either. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, someone will bring Adam back to Genoa City, shocking the whole Newman family.

CBS has not revealed who will play Adam Newman. Justin Hartley left the role to play Kevin Pearson on NBC dramedy, This Is Us. At first, Young and the Restless claimed they weren’t going to bring Adam back and leave him dead this time. However, the Y&R fans did not buy it. Adam is an essential character and needed to balance the daytime drama.

For almost a year, the Young and the Restless fans have speculated how Adam will come back. It seems likely that Adam was injured and may be confused. Perhaps, he suffered short term memory loss or is still unconscious and being kept at a secret location. Adam would never stay away from his family if he had a choice. And, he certainly would not be okay with his brother, Nick (Joshua Morrow), and wife, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), hooking up.

The Young and the Restless rumors claim that Michael Muhney could be returning to the CBS soap opera. The talented actor expressed interest in coming back. Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) posted to social media recently and seemed to support Muhney’s return to Y&R.

For a few months, the Young and the Restless has hinted that Adam would return. Most publications assumed that Victor would find his son and bring him back to GC to be with his family. However, the newest Y&R spoilers suggest that it may not be Victor who locates Adam first.

Soap Central shared Greg Rikaart, the actor who portrays Kevin Fisher, will return to Young and the Restless in the coming weeks. Since Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) cannot return to Genoa City, the Y&R fans assume that Kevin’s appearance will have something to do with Adam.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chloe could have told Kevin where Adam was being held. It could lead him to feel compelled to bringing the Newman heir back to Victor. If Adam is found alive, the Newmans would have no reason to hate Victor anymore.

Do you think Kevin’s return will have anything to do with Adam Newman?

Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]