‘LPBW’ Star Zach Roloff Is Excited To See Tori And Baby J Again After Heartbreaking Soccer Loss At WDG2017

Zach Roloff tried very hard as he participated in the Bronze Medal soccer match of the 2017 World Dwarf Games. Despite his and his team’s best efforts, however, the USA team ultimately bowed down to their opponents, the Great Britain team. With his team’s loss fresh in his mind, the Little People, Big World star has gone on Instagram to express his disappointment at his team’s loss. On a better note, however, Zach Roloff also stated that he is excited to go home to his wife, Tori, and his son, Jackson, who are both waiting for him back home in OR.

The USA Statesmen, the soccer team that Zach plays for, participated in a bronze medal match against Great Britain on Saturday. Earlier during the day, Zach posted a photo of himself and a fellow player as they prepared to face the Great Britain soccer team. The match, which was held in Guelph, Ontario, Canada, was hard fought, with both teams digging deep to best each other.

Zach, the wearer of the black USA No. 7 jersey, could be seen in the game running back and forth in the field, assisting his teammates and personally handling the ball multiple times. Despite the USA team’s best efforts, however, their opponents continued to be one step ahead.

Despite the results of the bronze medal match being all but sealed in the final moments of the game, Zach could still be seen valiantly trying to get the elusive goal. Unfortunately for the LPBW star, his team’s efforts were simply not enough. The game ultimately ended with the US team still on the losing side.

Marty and me about to play in the bronze medal match for soccer with our team USA statesmen for the #officialwdg2017 You can watch some of the men and women medal matches at http://worlddwarfgames2017.org/live-streaming/ Bronze medal game at 2:30 est. USA statesmen vs Great Britain and then USA towers vs Germany in the gold medal match. A post shared by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Zach Roloff posted a follow-up message to his Instagram followers after the match ended, expressing his disappointment at the results of the game. Despite his initial resentment, however, Zach ultimately decided to become optimistic in his social media update, focusing on his beautiful family back home who are waiting for his arrival. In his photo’s caption, Zach thanked his wife for always supporting him in his endeavors.

“I spent the last week in Guelph Canada at the World Dwarf Games. Ended on a disappointing note; not even medalling in soccer, losing to Great Britain in the third place match. Did well in the other team sports. Can’t wait to get back to Tori n Jackson though! #zandtpartyofthree Thanks, babe, for supporting me!”

Responding to the USA soccer team’s loss in the recently held 2017 World Dwarf Games, many of Zach’s social media followers offered words of encouragement to the reality TV star. Many, for one, assured the LPBW star that while his team might not have gained a medal in the games, his real, incomparable treasures are his wife and child back home.

I spent the last week in Guelph Canada at the world dwarf games. Ended on a disappointing note not even medalling in soccer, losing to Great Britain in the third place match. Did well in the other team sports.. can't wait to get back to Tori n Jackson though! #zandtpartyofthree thanks babe for supporting me! A post shared by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on Aug 12, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

“Your two priceless medals are waiting for you at home!” one commenter wrote.

“You’re on a winning team Zach! ~ Your family!” wrote another.

A video of Zach’s soccer team’s final match against Great Britain could be viewed below. The Little People, Big World star wears the black No.7 jersey.

Zach Roloff and his growing family are featured in Little People, Big World, which is expected to air its newest season sometime later this year.

[Featured Image by Zach Roloff/Instagram]