Chicago Bears Deny Talk Of A Quarterback Controversy

A quarterback controversy may be brewing with the Chicago Bears. However, the Bears’ signal-callers are doing everything they can to put any notion of a quarterback battle to rest.

Versus the Denver Broncos on Thursday night one Chicago Bears’ quarterback struggled, while the other on impressed. The results after one game already have Bears’ fans optimistic and asking for a change.

Early signs of a quarterback controversy started with Mike Glennon, who had an inauspicious Bears’ debut (courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times) in the first preseason game.

Mike Glennon’s official introduction to Chicago Bears’ fans began with an incomplete pass. The missed throw was followed by an interception, which Denver Broncos’ cornerback Chris Harris ran back for a touchdown. Bears’ fans who were already eager to see Mitch Trubisky booed lustily after Mike Glennon threw the interception for the score.

Glennon continued on in the game after the turnover, but he only managed to complete two passes from eight attempts. It is a performance that he hopes to put behind him.

“I’m definitely eager to get out to Arizona and play there [in the Bears’ second preseason game]. Obviously, [it’s] not the start we wanted at all. I didn’t necessarily play well.”

The Chicago Bears are also hoping that Mike Glennon can get past his first preseason game. If Glennon does not improve, the calls for another signal-caller will only grow louder.

Mike Glennon's 1st series with the Bears ends with a pick-six. He's never thrown one in his regular-season career. pic.twitter.com/5KX8FuEpg1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 11, 2017

The Chicago Bears inserted rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky near the two-minute mark of the second quarter. Trubisky dazzled in comparison by connecting on his first 10 passes. His touchdown throw near the end of the first was enough for Bears’ fans to stir up their own ideas of a quarterback controversy. It is a conversation that the Chicago Bears will hear nothing of.

Chicago Bears’ head coach John Fox immediately dismissed talk of a QB controversy (courtesy of ESPN) after the Bears’ preseason loss to the Denver Broncos. Fox maintained that Mike Glennon will remain his starter with the Bears.

“Our depth chart is not going to change after one game. That’s a really good defense our first unit went against, probably one of the top three defenses in the league. You have to look at a lot of different things. I can understand how you guys might think [we could make a change], but we’re not going to change a whole lot after one game.”

One game will not make Coach John Fox change his mind regarding who the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback. Even if Mike Glennon struggles throughout the entire Bears’ preseason his status is likely secure. Coach Fox may have a quandary on his hands if Mitch Trubisky continues to play well. Trubisky’s ascension up the Chicago Bears’ depth chart may only go as far as being the designated backup, replacing veteran Mark Sanchez as the No. 2 Bears’ passer.

Mike Glennon reportedly responded to his lackluster Chicago Bears’ debut with a strong showing in practice on Saturday.

According to CSN Chicago, Mike Glennon had a minimal amount of mistakes against the Bears’ first string defense. The hope is that the practices will have a carryover effect during the actual games.

Mike Glennon needs more than one preseason outing to prove worthy of the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback job. Mitch Trubisky needs more grooming before he is ready to challenge for the Bears’ position.

Despite his own solid performance, the rookie QB has maintained that the role as the Chicago Bears’ starter (courtesy of ESPN) belongs to Glennon.

By deferring to Mike Glennon, Mitch Trubisky has eliminated talks of a Chicago Bears’ quarterback controversy. That will make a difference for now as he continues to perfect his craft. Six weeks into the regular season if Mike Glennon is performing better than his Chicago Bears’ preseason debut talks of a quarterback controversy will cease.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images]