‘Arrow’ Season 6: Who Survived And Who Didn’t? Everything We Know So Far

The Season 5 finale of Arrow marked a turning point for the popular series. Not only are we left to speculate about who survived the explosion on Lian Yu, but there will also be a new slate of characters and a new villain next season. What else can we expect in Season 6?

Hidden Remote reports that at least three characters made it off of the island at the end of Season 5. Apart from Oliver and his son, it looks like Dinah Drake and Slade Wilson survived the blast. A trailer shown at Comic-con featured scenes with both characters, and Slade has been upgraded from recurring to regular. In fact, Stephen Amell dropped a few hints about Slade’s future and who else may be still alive during his panel in San Diego.

“Oliver and Slade have a scene in the present day. Diggle fires and misses someone, as in he deploys his gun and it doesn’t work. Thea is in a present day scene where we speak to one another,” Amell shared.

Of course, one of these statements is a lie, so it isn’t clear what the future holds for Diggle and Thea. We can only hope that the statement about Diggle is false and that Thea managed to escape the inferno alive and well. That said, Arrow producers dropped a few hints that indicate some characters will face worse consequences than death in the coming season.

Meanwhile, fans can expect another big change in the upcoming season. Flashbacks have been the norm on the show since Season 1, yet Cinema Blend reports that Oliver’s flashbacks will be less frequent in years to come. In fact, executive producer Marc Guggenheim assured Comic-Con fans that flashbacks will pertain to certain characters and will not appear in all the episodes this season.

“You’re gonna still see flashbacks. It won’t be every episode and it won’t be serialized. They’ll be character specific and I’ll give you one example… as you saw in the trailer Manu Bennett is back for the season premiere and he’s also coming back for a special two-part episode in the first half of the season where we’re really going to be focusing hard on his character, post everything he’s experienced on the show and we intend to do a Slade Wilson flashback story,” Guggenheim shared.

The whole gang. Kool. #Arrow #sdcc2017 A post shared by Arrow (@cw_arrow) on Jul 22, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Guggenheim’s comments throw a wrench into the idea that Slade survived the island explosion. Slade has been involved in flashbacks in the past, so it is still possible that he is alive and well. We can only hope that his flashback story doesn’t end with him dying. The flashbacks could also help explain why Slade had a change of heart last season and decided to help Oliver reunite with his son. Either way, it’ll be great to see Slade in action one more time.

Season 6 of Arrow is set to premiere in October on The CW, check out a preview below.

[Featured Image by The CW]